Automobile dealers’ body challenges Chandigarh’s EV policy in high court

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, challenging the electric vehicle (EV) policy 2022, introduced by the Chandigarh administration.

The administration, working towards promoting eco-friendly transportation, had decided not to register non-electric two-wheelers between February 10 and March 31, 2023. As per a notification issued, two-wheelers running on conventional fuels will not be registered by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA).

The decision had come under criticism from various quarters, considering that the average price of a basic e-scooter is around ₹1.2 lakh.

Chandigarh notified the EV policy in September 2022, which will be applicable for five years, during which the administration plans to gradually stop registering fuel-run vehicles to dissuade people from buying vehicles that cause pollution.

Petition seeks setting aside EV policy

In the petition, FADA, has sought direction to set aside the EV Policy 2022, and also the decision of the administration that bars registration of non-electric two-wheelers between February 10 and March 31, 2023. The petitioners seek allowing sale and registration of non-electric vehicles apart from seeking stay the notification imposing cap and bar/ban on the sale of non-electric vehicles and such other vehicles.

The petitioners have sought directions to administration to register the non-electric vehicles. The petition would come up for hearing on February 16.

UT home-cum-transport secretary Nitin Kumat Yadav on Tuesday chaired a meeting of government officials and auto-rickshaw drivers union.

It was decided that all autos registered in Chandigarh will be issued parking stickers. Many of them have already been issued parking stickers and the process of giving parking stickers to the rest will also be expedited. For better management of pick-and-drop facility by auto rickshaws, the secretary of transport directed the team to designate parking spaces for autos. He also directed the officials to ensure basic amenities such as water and toilets at these designated parking points. The secretary instructed the team to identify more such points and locations in Chandigarh where auto rickshaws stop for pick and drop, and submit the report by February 28.