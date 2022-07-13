Automobile dealers to issue e-RCs for new vehicles in Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a new service for issuance of e-registration certificates (e-RCs) of new vehicles through automobile dealers in the state.
Mann, while launching the citizen-centric service, said it will provide a huge reprieve to Punjabi residents desirous of buying new vehicles and enable them to get the delivery of smart registration certificate at their doorsteps.
“By empowering private dealers selling new vehicles to issue registration certificate, the state government aims at giving big relief to people as they will not have to stand in long queues for hours to get their new vehicles registered at the offices of Regional Transport Authorities and subdivisional magistrates,” he said.
The CM said that for the registration of a new vehicle, the fees and taxes will be paid online, adding that registration number will be provided to the new vehicle owner on the spot. “Registration certificate will be approved at the level of dealer and the fitment of the high security registration plate (HSRP) will also be done,” he said.
-
Lucknow: Preparations afoot for voting to elect new President
A strong room has been set up at room number 54 near the PD Tandon Hall of state legislative assembly at Vidhan Bhawan here as preparations get stepped up for voting at the Tilak Hall (Vidhan Bhawan) to elect a new President on July 18. Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate while Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition's joint candidate for the post of President. Both of them visited the state capital recently.
-
Vidhan Sabha land row: SAD accuses Punjab CM of giving up state’s rights over Chandigarh
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his recent statement seeking land to build a separate high court and legislative assembly for Punjab in Chandigarh, calling it an act of surrendering the state's rights over the Union Territory. Mann's statement had come following this development.
-
Man beats daughter to death in Chitrakoot, FIR lodged
A man allegedly beat The accused Bamochan Yadav's 17-year-old daughter to death in Itwa village of Chitrakoot district late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of police, Chitrakoot, Atul Sharma said the reason for the crime was yet to be established. Initial investigation revealed Yadav was seen beating his daughter Neetu, 17, around 10 pm on Monday night. Sharma said Neetu's mother had passed away 10 years ago and Yadav had married another woman later.
-
Total chaos as Pune traffic police missing at main chowks during peak hours
What's more, traffic police have been found missing during morning- and evening- peak hours, much to the disappointment of commuters. The Hindustan Times team visited several spots in Pune cantonment, Bhavani peth, Yerawada, Bibvewadi, Shankarsheth road and Mangalwar peth during evening peak hours and found chaos at most places, with citizens left to fend for themselves. With traffic policemen missing, there was a complete lack of traffic discipline.
-
HC admits appeal of convict in Varanasi serial blast, summons record
A division bench, comprising justice Manoj Misra and justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, also summoned the records of lower court in the matter. The prime accused in Varanasi serial blast case, Waliullah had moved this criminal appeal before the Allahabad high court, challenging the judgment of trial court, Ghaziabad dated June 6, 2022, whereby he was awarded death sentence after being convicted in this serial blast case of Varanasi district.
