Automobile showroom on govt land demolished in Jammu

Amid tight security arrangements, the Jammu district administration on Saturday demolished an automobile showroom during its anti-encroachment drive to retrieve state land measuring around 18 marlas.

Jammu deputy commissioner (DC) Avny Lavasa and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli supervised the exercise.

“The anti-encroachment staff demolished the showroom of MG Motor that was illegally built on the state land. We had to abandon the anti-encroachment drive a week ago following stone pelting by an agitated mob, but this morning, we accomplished the task in the presence of Jammu DC and SSP besides a strong posse of police and paramilitary personnel,” said an official of the revenue department.

The authorities had pressed into service at least three bulldozers to raze the structure to ground.

The automobile showroom was constructed on Narwal-Kunjwani bypass road at Malik Market.

The bypass road from Bathindi to the Sunjwan military station was closed for traffic during the drive.

On February 4, an agitated mob had pelted stones at the anti-encroachment staffers and policemen wherein three cops had sustained injuries, prompting the police to fire smoke canisters.

The police had later arrested at least 16 persons, including a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, Mehraj Malik, who was also a member of the district development council from Doda.