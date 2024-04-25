Auto-rickshaws reign as rule violators among school vehicles in Chandigarh

After the UT state transport authority issued an advisory to schools in the wake of the Mahendergarh school bus accident, which claimed the life of six students, it has come to light that the autos are the biggest rule breakers as compared to buses and maxi-cabs. Schoolchildren returning home in crowded auto-rickshaws, which are not allowed to carry over four kids as per high court guidelines. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per STA data, between January 2023 to March 2024, 1,008 challans were issued to autos for violations of the Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) of the UT transport department. This is over five times as compared to buses or maxi-cabs for schools in the same period. Even the number of autos impounded in this period--81, is much higher than buses and cabs.

Autos are also more unsafe as compared to buses. As per the Road Safety in Chandigarh 2022 report, five fatalities and 13 minor injuries were reported in autos. In the case of buses, one fatality and one case with minor injury were reported throughout the year. In a meeting held recently by the UT education department and traffic police with all school principals of the city, the specifications of both buses and autos were discussed.

School autos must carry a contract carriage permit issued by the STA. As per the Punjab and Haryana high court’s orders on January 17, 2020, school autos are not allowed to carry more than four children in case the age of children is below 12 years. Autos must also be fitted with horizontal grills/bars/gates on both sides for the safety of children.

Speaking about autos, president of Independent Schools Association HS Mamik said, “Buses are safer than autos and it is on the transporters to make sure the buses are as per STRAPS. Autos are ignored as there is a nexus between police and the autos and they are allowed to run overloaded.”

In the meeting held earlier, the responsibilities of schools under the STRAPS were also reviewed. Whether the buses are owned by the school or by independent contractors, schools must check the quality of the buses and the manpower handling the buses. All schools which have parking area inside the boundary wall shall ensure that children are dropped inside the school. School management shall control and man the traffic through their own manpower and shall also appoint one of its faculty as transport manager.

The school principals had said they would follow STRAPS in spirit. They further suggested that even the student-per-seat ratio as per STRAPS in buses is 1.5. it should be revised to 1 student per seat. Further, buses which don’t comply with the 2015 norms shouldn’t be cleared by the STA. However, parents feel that the schools aren’t held accountable enough.

President of the Chandigarh Parents Association Nitin Goyal said, “Schools charge inflated transport fees from parents. Why is this fee collected, if schools will make excuses that they don’t own the buses if any discrepancies come up? Schools should also be penalised if any of their buses are found lacking under STRAPS.”