Avail tax benefit under one time settlement policy by Mar 31: Ludhiana MC appeals residents

The municipal corporation (MC) has appealed the residents to avail the benefits of one time settlement (OTS) policy and submit the pending property tax with a 50 percent interest and penalty waiver on the pending amount by March 31. MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi addressing a meeting with zonal commissioners and superintendents at MC Zone D office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi conducted a meeting with the zonal commissioners and superintendents in this regard at MC Zone D office in Ludhiana on Tuesday and directed the officials to expedite the recovery of dues from the residents.

As per the norms, the residents, who have not paid tax in the past are liable to pay 20 percent penalty and 18 percent annual interest on pending property tax. A 100 percent penalty is imposed on the residents who submit the wrong amount of tax.

The officials stated that a large number of residents have failed to submit the tax since 2013-14 and they can now submit the tax by March 31 with 50 percent interest and penalty waiver. The residents, who have wrongly submitted the tax in the past, can also avail the benefits of the OTS policy and submit the tax with a 50 percent interest and penalty waiver.

Rishi said it is a golden opportunity for the residents to pay pending property tax and avail 50 percent interest and penalty waiver. But this benefit can be availed only on lump sum payment of pending property tax by March 31.

The MC commissioner further said the staff has also been directed to reach out to the defaulters and recover the pending tax. The funds recovered from the residents are used for taking up development works in the city and for providing basic amenities to the residents.

Against the annual recovery target of ₹134.70 crore, the property tax wing of MC has recovered around ₹129 crore as of now. Last year, the civic body had recovered around ₹112.13 crore till March 12.

To facilitate the residents in submitting the tax, MC has decided to keep the zonal suvidha kendras open on government holidays too. The MC suvidha kendras will remain open on March 16 (Saturday), March 23 (Saturday), March 29 (Good Friday), March 30 (Saturday) and March 31 (Sunday).

From Tuesday onwards, it has also been decided to keep the suvidha kendras open till 4pm till March 31.