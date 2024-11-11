Avoid middlemen in getting building plans passed: Ludhiana MC chief

In a recent survey conducted by the municipal corporation, as many as 318 illegal buildings are under construction across the city and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal appealed to the city residents to not trust middlemen or political persons for getting their illegal building plans passed as strict action will be taken against the violators. Aaditya Dachalwal addressing media persons at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference regarding the development works being taken up in the city at MC zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Monday, MC commissioner stated that every step is being taken to facilitate the residents at large.

The issue of parking tender was also raised which has been pending for the past one year and MC officials have failed to float tenders and despite their knowledge of the existing contractor who has been fined for overcharging still getting the extensions, MC commissioner stated that they are working on the conditions and soon tenders will be floated so that residents do not have to overpay.

He stated that the civic body teams have identified over 100 water supply points in the city from where the complaints of water contamination are frequently submitted with the civic body. These points will be replaced in the coming few months. Further the civic body will also lay over 11,000 metres of new water supply lines in those parts of the city where the lines are missing as of now. New tube wells are being installed wherever required and faulty sewer lines are also being replaced. These steps are being taken to ensure potable water supply to every household in the city.

He further said that soon the civic body would also be launching services in the city through which the residents would be able to get the horticulture and construction waste lifted from their respective buildings. He said that steps are also being taken to streamline solid waste management in the city.

The officials of the company Tata, which has been tasked with installation and maintenance of LED streetlights, have been directed to ensure all the streetlights remain functional. If they failed to resolve the complaints regarding non-functional streetlights on time, penalties would be imposed.

He further appealed to the residents to stop getting involved in illegal constructions and construct buildings only after getting the building plans approved from the civic body. He stated that recently a survey of under construction buildings was conducted in the city and over 300 buildings were identified. The building branch officials have been directed to inspect the buildings and act if any illegalities are found. Strict action would be taken against illegal constructions.

He said that an AI based survey of city roads is being conducted and projects would then be taken up for improving the road infrastructure on the basis of findings of the survey.

He further stated that for submitting complaints with the civic body, residents can also avail m-seva services wherein complaints can be submitted through WhatsApp chatbot by giving a missed call at 87509-75975.

Lastly, MC commissioner again appealed to the residents to support the civic body in keeping the city clean by not dumping waste in vacant plots/open spaces and handing over segregated dry and wet waste to the garbage collectors.