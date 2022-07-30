Awareness drive on POCSO Act underway at Chandigarh govt schools
The Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has started a drive for all government schools in the city to spread awareness about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
CCPCR members are working with final-year law interns from Panjab University to impart knowledge about the Act, and monitoring of legal literacy clubs and child-friendly committees at the schools.
A total of 14 groups are visiting different schools daily and will be covering all 96 Government Model Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) and Government Model High Schools (GMHS) of the city. CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur visited GMSSS, Sector 35-D, on Friday. She attended a mock parliament and interacted with students, while two interns informed students about the POCSO Act.
Dr Monica M Singh from CCPCR visited GHS, Sector 24-A, and interacted with students about safe and unsafe touch. Kartar Singh, legal consultant, CCPCR, educated students at GMSSS, Sector 38. CCPCR’s POCSO consultant Ankita visited GMHS, Sector 36-D, and GMSSS, Sector 37-D, where she conducted the session on the Act and observed a mock parliament.
Major Bengal cabinet, TMC organisational reshuffle in offing: Report
The TMC is likely to go in for a major organisational overhaul as well as a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam. On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had indicated that a cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly. Chatterjee was in charge of five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.
Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment
Senior students of La Martiniere Girls' College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field. Actor Viveck Vaswani shared the mantra of success with the girls.
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman
The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.
