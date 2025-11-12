Axis Bank to build 57 weather-resistant shelters in Mandi’s Seraj

Axis Bank has extended support to the disaster-affected Mandi district, particularly the Seraj assembly segment by committing to construct 57 weather-resistant shelters under corporate social responsibility (CSR). In addition, the bank will install 15 community toilet units, each catering to 3 to 6 families, complete with water tanks, stainless steel sinks and CPVC pipe fittings to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene. (File)

Axis Bank north zone head, Abhishek Parashar, and state head Varun Sharma called on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over, on Tuesday and extended support.

These shelters will be equipped with heat insulation, PCC flooring, kitchen slabs and basic electrical fittings, providing safe and dignified housing for displaced families.

In addition, the bank will install 15 community toilet units, each catering to 3 to 6 families, complete with water tanks, stainless steel sinks and CPVC pipe fittings to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene. Axis Bank will also assist with logistics and administrative support for effective implementation, including beneficiary identification, vendor on boarding, supervision and impact assessment.

Special emphasis will be given to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children and the persons with disabilities. The shelters are designed to be durable and reusable in future emergencies for long-term resilience and disaster preparedness.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the bank for this initiative stating that such efforts would go a long way in supporting the affected families during this difficult time.