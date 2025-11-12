Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Axis Bank to build 57 weather-resistant shelters in Mandi’s Seraj

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 08:26 am IST

Axis Bank north zone head, Abhishek Parashar, and state head Varun Sharma called on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over, on Tuesday and extended support

Axis Bank has extended support to the disaster-affected Mandi district, particularly the Seraj assembly segment by committing to construct 57 weather-resistant shelters under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In addition, the bank will install 15 community toilet units, each catering to 3 to 6 families, complete with water tanks, stainless steel sinks and CPVC pipe fittings to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene. (File)
In addition, the bank will install 15 community toilet units, each catering to 3 to 6 families, complete with water tanks, stainless steel sinks and CPVC pipe fittings to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene. (File)

Axis Bank north zone head, Abhishek Parashar, and state head Varun Sharma called on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over, on Tuesday and extended support.

These shelters will be equipped with heat insulation, PCC flooring, kitchen slabs and basic electrical fittings, providing safe and dignified housing for displaced families.

In addition, the bank will install 15 community toilet units, each catering to 3 to 6 families, complete with water tanks, stainless steel sinks and CPVC pipe fittings to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene. Axis Bank will also assist with logistics and administrative support for effective implementation, including beneficiary identification, vendor on boarding, supervision and impact assessment.

Special emphasis will be given to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children and the persons with disabilities. The shelters are designed to be durable and reusable in future emergencies for long-term resilience and disaster preparedness.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the bank for this initiative stating that such efforts would go a long way in supporting the affected families during this difficult time.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Axis Bank to build 57 weather-resistant shelters in Mandi’s Seraj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Axis Bank has pledged to construct 57 weather-resistant shelters in Mandi district's Seraj segment as part of its CSR efforts to support disaster-affected families. The initiative includes community toilet units and focuses on vulnerable groups. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised the bank’s commitment, emphasizing its significance for long-term resilience and disaster preparedness.