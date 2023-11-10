Ayurveda eco-system being built at global level, says AYUSH minister in Panchkula

An organised Ayurveda eco-system is being built by the ministry of AYUSH at the global level through education, research, products and services, said Union AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the inauguration of a conference being held in the context of the 8th Ayurveda Day at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula. Union AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing a conference at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula. (Sant Arora /HT)

The minister said that ayurvedic medicine is part of a thousands years old culture and has been present in the society, education, service and lifestyle of India since ancient times.

Sonowal said youth and common people can create successful startups by commercially manufacturing ayurvedic products related to agriculture, horticulture and veterinary medicine. With the formation and growth of such startups, India’s economy will become stronger by becoming a self-reliant economy.

Union minister of state for AYUSH Munjpara Mahendrabhai was also present as a special guest at the inauguration ceremony of the conference.

Munjpara said the development of health care service is the responsibility of the government and the special thing about ayurveda medicine is that it emphasises on public participation to stay healthy. By making ayurveda a part of daily lifestyle, service delivery in the health sector can be further strengthened.

Ministry of AYUSH secretary Padmashree Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, who was the special guest of the function, said, “Ayurveda is a never-ending treasure of knowledge that keeps moving forward according to time and culture. Today we have come here with the sole purpose of seeing how we can take forward this culture of Ayurveda with the global thought of public health.”

A month-long global campaign organised by the ministry of AYUSH with the message “Ayurveda for one health” ended on Thursday.

Along with the conference, an expo on Ayurveda Day and review meeting of the National AYUSH Mission (NAM) of eight states was also organised. Ayurveda product manufacturers, start-ups and ayurveda professionals from across the country presented their products.

In the meeting of the NAM, the work and activities of all the eight states were reviewed and the ministry of AYUSH urged the representatives of all states to make the mission successful during the inauguration ceremony.

