Ayurveda in MBBS course: IMA takes tough stance, Anil Vij says will consult all stakeholders

Haryana unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is up in arms against the state government’s plan to include a year of mandatory ayurveda studies for students pursuing the five-year MBBS course. The body termed the move as “mixopathy” alleging that it will harm the health system is put into practice. The medical students also expressed their dismay saying it will put an additional burden on them.

State health minister Anil Vij on his part, said, “We will consult all the stakeholders before making a final decision.”

The veteran BJP leader on Saturday, on the sidelines of his weekly ‘Janata Darbar’, defended the move and said there should be an integration of all the systems of medicine.

HT in its report “Mix and Match: Haryana plans to include Ayurveda in MBBS course” on Friday highlighted how the minister’s declaration had prompted concern among experts.

Officiating president of Haryana IMA, Dr Rajesh Kataria, said the body plans to oppose the move.

“National Medical Commission (NMC) is unlikely to approve the proposal, as medical education is a Centre subject, unlike health, which is a state subject. Even before the minister calls us for a discussion, we will convene our executive meeting and meet him to submit a memorandum against the proposal,” Dr Kataria said.

Dr Karan Juneja, chairman of IMA’s junior doctors’ network, said that the move has already created a panic-like situation among the parents and students. The doctors and the state government have been at loggerheads over the medical bond policy.

“We will appeal to the government to keep the MBBS and ayurveda streams different,” he added.

Vij said the government will approach NMC.

“We have constituted a committee to explore the possibilities for this. We will also seek approval from NMC. The process has been initiated,” the health minister said. Vij didn’t elaborate on the committee and its members.

“There is a certain section of people that believe all other alternative systems of medicine are useless, but there should be an integration of both ayurveda and allopathy. The motive should be to cure the patient,” the health minister added.