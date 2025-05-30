Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Ayurveda student found dead in Jind

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 30, 2025 08:06 AM IST

In his complaint to Jind Sadar police, a resident of Baroda village in Sonepat said that he had received a phone call from the police who informed him about his son’s body lying in the fields.

A 19-year-old student of ayurveda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the fields of Kandela village in Jind, police said on Thursday.

In his complaint to Jind Sadar police, a resident of Baroda village in Sonepat said that he had received a phone call from the police who informed him about his son’s body lying in the fields.

“I along with others went there and found my son dead. On Wednesday, he had spoken to me and told me that he was doing fine. His mobile phone and charger were found on the roof of a room built in the fields. The college management should answer how he managed to leave the hostel premises. I suspect the college management is behind the death,” the father added.

Investigating officer Sultan Singh said that the student’s post-mortem examination was conducted at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan and a report is awaited.

“Investigation has been started to find out reasons behind the death. A case has been registered against college management and unknown persons under Sections 3(5) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the sub-inspector added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ayurveda student found dead in Jind
Friday, May 30, 2025
