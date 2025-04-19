Ayush varsity is combining traditional medicine, modern science: Governor

At the first-ever convocation of Ayush University in Kurukshetra on Friday, Haryana governor and chancellor Bandaru Dattatraya said that the University is doing an excellent job of connecting traditional medicine with modern scientific approach. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya during the convocation of Ayush University in Kurukshetra on Friday. (HT Photo)

At the convocation ceremony, the Governor distributed degrees to 126 doctors who had passed graduation and post-graduation. He awarded Devendra Triguna, an ayurveda expert, with an honorary degree in the Ayurveda Faculty and presented gold medals to 26 doctors of the university.

Vice chancellor Kartar Singh Dhiman, secretary of Ayush ministry Rajesh Kotecha, special guest Devendra Triguna and registrar Brijendra Singh Tomar were also present.

During his address, the governor said the convocation is not just an opportunity to receive a degree, but the beginning of a new responsibility.

“Today, when the whole world is looking for a new direction in the field of health, the relevance of Indian medical systems like Ayurveda, Yoga and Homeopathy has increased even more. I came to know that most of the students who are getting degrees have got government jobs. You should not limit yourself to just government jobs, but move ahead with the goal of setting up a new startup and provide employment to atleast 10 people,” he added.

He further said that you are not just degree holders, but true ambassadors of health and humanity.

“You have to extend your service to every person of the society. Today, patients suffering from paralysis, cancer and kidney disease are turning to Ayurveda,” he added.