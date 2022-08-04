Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Bajwa hits out at Jouramajra
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said the breakdown of the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Schat Bima Yojana, launched in August 2019, in Punjab is a matter of serious concern and shows a floodlight on the efficiency of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Bajwa said this should be an eye-opener for health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra who is mindlessly holding the doctors responsible for the inadequacies in the health delivery services and meeting out shabby treatment to them in full public glare. “Instead, he (minister) should better do some serious thinking over arranging the release of funds to the concerned quarters to save the lives of the poorest strata of the society, who are beneficiaries of this scheme, do not suffer at the cost of cheap publicity tactics being adopted by him,” the Congress leader said in a statement.
The LoP said it would also be prudent for him to make arrangements for tackling the shortage of medicines and take effective steps for filling up the vacancies of medical doctors, particularly, specialists, in the various hospitals. Bajwa said that the minister should at least be considerate enough to save the image of the government by arranging the release of ₹16 crore to the PGMIER, ₹3 crore to Government Multi-Specialist Hospital, Sector 16, and ₹2.3 crore to the Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh immediately so that the poor people of Punjab, who may be unaware of the failure of the scheme may not be left stranded after reaching Chandigarh from remote corners of the state.
Jal Jeevan Mission: After praise from PM, U.P. govt warns officers
After being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proper implementation of the 'Har Ghar Nal', the tap water for all houses initiative, the state government has now warned officers tasked withHar Ghar Nal Yojanae to remain fully committed to their jobs. “Those engineers who aren't giving their 100%, will be immediately removed from the department,” Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said after a review of the state's 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme.
Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana : Govt hospitals in Sangrur, Barnala districts stop orthopaedic surgeries
A resident of Nabha gate in Sangrur district, Jatin Kumar, had to recently run from pillar to post for getting his 70-year-old mother's knee replacement surgery done at a government hospital. However, the grim news for Kumar's mother and several other beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY), awaiting orthopaedic treatments is that government hospitals of Sangrur and Barnala districts have now stopped surgeries and treatment of orthopaedic patients.
Horse, camel ban: Restriction on animals during Moharram hits owners
The ban on horses and camels during Moharram processions which has been in force in Prayagraj in the last two years will be in place this year too, hitting the livelihood of their owners. Besides using the animals for other purposes, their owners used to arrive in the city from nearby areas for seasonal earning during Moharram. They used to earn good money by ferrying people, especially children, in Moharram processions.
Moga ASI held for supplying drugs to Faridkot jail inmates
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police posted at Moga was on Wednesday arrested for supplying drugs to two inmates at Faridkot jail on their return from a court hearing. The accused has been identified as ASI Raj Singh of Moga. The police have also booked two jail inmates Vikram Singh of Talwandi Bhai and Rawel Singh of Samalsar in the Moga district.
Free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort from August 5 to 15
Entry to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free from August 5 to August 15, said Superintending Archaeologist for Agra Circle of Archeological Survey of India, Raj Kumar Patel. He said this was done on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.
