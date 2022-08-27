Azad’s resignation will end factionalism in Jammu and Kashmir Congress, say senior leaders

The resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad along with other senior leaders may weaken the Congress in J&K but will end the factionalism within the party, say senior leaders.

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday submitted his resignation from the basic membership of the Congress and within hours more than eight top leaders from J&K, including three former ministers and five former legislators, submitted their resignation in support of Azad.

While Azad’s supporters say that 1,500 people, including former legislators, BDC, DDC members, corporators and prominent leaders, have joined them, Congress leaders say the people who are joining Azad were never taking part in the Congress programmes for many months and said now factionalism within the Congress will end forever.

“Only a handful of party leaders who are considered close to Azad have left the party. The real leaders are with us and now they will give them a real fight,” Congress working president Raman Bhalla said.

He said the new party which Azad will be laying the foundation will act as a ‘C’ team of the BJP in the UT. “Azad and his workers will be helping the BJP, trying to weaken the secular parties of J&K that are fighting for the political rights of people of J&K especially restoration of statehood and status prior to August 4, 2019.”

Former J&KPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir claimed that Azad was the main person who was responsible for all the factionalism within the party for three decades.

“With Azad’s departure, now Congress will emerge as a strong force in J&K. His resignation will give our workers motivation to fight the communal forces. Though for the time being some people will feel the party has been weakened but in the long run, the party will emerge as a strong force across J&K,” said Mir, adding that being in Delhi close to senior leadership Azad was the brain behind various factions within the party in J&K. “We used to suffer due to factionalism. Now leaders will be loyal to the party, not the person,” he said.

Former legislator Ghulam Nabi Monga said the factionalism within the party damaged Congress in the past...”Azad was a big Congress leader and when big leaders leave the impact will be there. But at the same time leaders come and go but parties remain there,” he said.

Azad loyalist and former cabinet minister GM Saroori said that already 1,500 people have so far joined Azad. “He is the tallest leader of Congress in J&K. Now nobody has left in the Congress and after Azad’s resignation, J&K is Congress-free,” he added.