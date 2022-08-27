Azad’s resignation will end factionalism in Jammu and Kashmir Congress, say senior leaders
Resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad along with other senior leaders may weaken the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir but will end the factionalism within the party, say senior leaders.
Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday submitted his resignation from the basic membership of the Congress and within hours more than eight top leaders from J&K, including three former ministers and five former legislators, submitted their resignation in support of Azad.
While Azad’s supporters say that 1,500 people, including former legislators, BDC, DDC members, corporators and prominent leaders, have joined them, Congress leaders say the people who are joining Azad were never taking part in the Congress programmes for many months and said now factionalism within the Congress will end forever.
“Only a handful of party leaders who are considered close to Azad have left the party. The real leaders are with us and now they will give them a real fight,” Congress working president Raman Bhalla said.
He said the new party which Azad will be laying the foundation will act as a ‘C’ team of the BJP in the UT. “Azad and his workers will be helping the BJP, trying to weaken the secular parties of J&K that are fighting for the political rights of people of J&K especially restoration of statehood and status prior to August 4, 2019.”
Former J&KPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir claimed that Azad was the main person who was responsible for all the factionalism within the party for three decades.
“With Azad’s departure, now Congress will emerge as a strong force in J&K. His resignation will give our workers motivation to fight the communal forces. Though for the time being some people will feel the party has been weakened but in the long run, the party will emerge as a strong force across J&K,” said Mir, adding that being in Delhi close to senior leadership Azad was the brain behind various factions within the party in J&K. “We used to suffer due to factionalism. Now leaders will be loyal to the party, not the person,” he said.
Former legislator Ghulam Nabi Monga said the factionalism within the party damaged Congress in the past...”Azad was a big Congress leader and when big leaders leave the impact will be there. But at the same time leaders come and go but parties remain there,” he said.
Azad loyalist and former cabinet minister GM Saroori said that already 1,500 people have so far joined Azad. “He is the tallest leader of Congress in J&K. Now nobody has left in the Congress and after Azad’s resignation, J&K is Congress-free,” he added.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
