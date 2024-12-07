Menu Explore
Back from Dubai, groom finds bride missing before wedding in Punjab’s Moga

ByPress Trust of India
Dec 07, 2024 01:47 PM IST

Deepak Kumar, 24, who returned to Jalandhar from Dubai a month ago to marry Manpreet Kaur, had connected on Instagram three years ago but had never met in person, say police.

A Dubai-returned groom and his entourage of 150 ‘baraatis’ were shocked when they arrived in Moga only to find his bride missing and that the wedding venue did not exist.

Groom Deepak Kumar returned to Jalandhar from Dubai a month ago to marry Manpreet Kaur, who he had been talking to on Instagram for three years, but had never met.
Groom Deepak Kumar returned to Jalandhar from Dubai a month ago to marry Manpreet Kaur, who he had been talking to on Instagram for three years, but had never met.

Deepak Kumar, 24, who returned to Jalandhar from Dubai a month ago to marry Manpreet Kaur, who he had been talking to on Instagram for three years, but had never met, the police said.

After the incident, the groom lodged a complaint against the bride.

According to the police, the two had connected on Instagram three years ago but had never met in person.

Deepak said that he along with his family travelled from Mandiali village in Jalandhar to Moga for his wedding at the venue, as communicated by the bride.

Upon reaching Moga, the bride’s family told that some people would escort him and his family to the venue. However, even after waiting till 5pm, no one showed up.

He said they asked locals about the venue, Rose Garden Palace, but were told that there was no such place in Moga.

The groom said that he worked as a labourer in Dubai and had been in touch with Manpreet Kaur through Instagram for three years. He had seen her photos but never met her in person. Their parents had arranged the wedding over phone calls, officials said, adding that he also claimed to have transferred 50,000 to her earlier.

Deepak’s father Prem Chand said he along with 150 ‘baraatis’ came for the wedding, and that he had already hired taxis, paid for catering and a videographer.

Manpreet Kaur had told the groom that she belongs to Moga and had earlier said she works in Ferozepur, he said.

The wedding was fixed after speaking to her parents over the phone and guests were invited, Chand said.

Meanwhile, Moga assistant sub-inspector Harjinder Singh a complaint has been received from Deepak Kumar.

He said the complaint was lodged after the groom’s family could not reach the bride as her phone was switched off.

Investigation in the matter is underway.

