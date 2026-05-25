Back in Jalandhar, proud parents savour Gurindervir’s historic feat

Hailing from Patial village, Gurindervir breached the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying time of 10.16 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). His time of 10.09 seconds is the second fastest time by an Asian so far this season, behind 10.08 seconds clocked by 19-year-old Japanese sprinter Fukuto Komuro in May. Gurindervir improved the previous national record of 10.15 seconds.

The family’s home in Jalandhar city is abuzz with festivities as well-wishers and sports personalities hail their son’s achievement.

The 25-year-old sprinter clocked 10.09 seconds in the men’s 100m final at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition at Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi, setting a new national record.

: Kamaljit Singh and Rupinder Kaur have been beaming with pride since Saturday night after their son, Gurindervir Singh, created history by becoming the fastest man in India.

His father Kamaljit Singh, 56, a retired assistant sub-inspector and former volleyball player, credited years of hard work, discipline and dedication for the achievement.

Youngest of his two siblings, Gurindervir, then 10, was in class 6 when he was first introduced to athletics by his father.

He trained at Jalandhar’s arts and sports college, and his flowing beard and a joora (top bun adorned by Sikhs), have drawn comparisons with former stalwarts like legendary athletes Milkha Singh and Gurbachan Singh Randhawa.

Speaking after the race, Gurindervir, who is in the Indian Navy, recalled how initially he was discouraged from pursuing the 100m and was asked to try the 400m event.

“I was told 100m was not for Indians. Indians didn’t have the body type for it. But I wanted to prove them wrong. I wanted to prove that Indian genes ‘V Tagde Ne (Indian genes are also strong,” Gurindervir said.

Kamaljit, sitting beside a cupboard lined up with his son’s medals and accolades, said he had always dreamt of seeing Gurindervir as a sportsperson,

“I always admired Milkha Singh and always wanted my son to be like him. I feel immense pride when people are now comparing my son with the Flying Sikh,” he said.

He said that his son’s next task is to qualify and make a top podium finish in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“The task is not finished. He will now prepare for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games to be held in Japan later this year,” Kamaljit said, adding, “I want my son to win the Olympics medal for India in track and field.”

Kamaljit said Jalandhar being a sports hub also helped in his son’s journey. “I took him to the athletics coach at sports school, Sarwan Singh. The coach pushed him hard and once told me that one day my son would become India’s top athlete. Gurindervir finally proved his mettle after 12 years,” he said.

Gurindervir, while pursuing graduation in Lyalpur Khalsa College, then trained under renowned athletics coach Sarabjit Singh Happy at Jalandhar Arts and Sports College.

His mother, Rupinder Kaur (54), said that his son has fulfilled his father’s long-cherished dream.

“Gurindervir gave his all during his training days in Jalandhar. My husband provided him with all the logistics and financial assistance. I still remember when Kamaljit bought a bike on EMIs so that his commute became easy,” she said, recalling her son’s daily 30km commute from his village to Jalandhar for training.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated Gurindervir, calling it a proud moment for Punjab and the country.

“Our brave young son has set a new national record by clocking just 10.09 seconds. Gurindervir has become the first Indian athlete to clock less than 10.10 seconds in the 100-m race. The entire Punjab takes pride in Gurindervir’s historic achievement,” Mann said in a post on X.