Back-channel talks with China exist, but expecting too much not reasonable: Tibetan govt-in-exile president

While talks between the representatives of Dalai Lama and the Chinese government have seen no headway in over a decade now, Tibetan government-in-exile Sikyong (president) Penpa Tsering said back-channel communication with China exists. He, however, was quick to add that expecting too much to come of it would not be reasonable at present, given the recent policies of the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government. Tibetan govt-in-exile president Penpa Tsering (HT Photo)

Penpa Tsering, who was elected in 2021, is the second democratically elected Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) based at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

While talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Since April last year, I have consistently said that we do indeed maintain back-channels with China. However, if one examines the policies and programs of the Xi Jinping government, particularly in Tibet, East Turkestan, and Mongolia, it becomes evident that there is a trend towards increased control. While we acknowledge the existence of back-channels, expecting significant progress at this time may not be entirely reasonable.”

The last round of active talks was held in 2010. The Sikyong said they are not pushing for talks at the moment, adding, “Given the recent developments in Hong Kong and other regions, it seems unlikely that a solution could be reached soon. However, despite these challenges, it remains important for us to maintain communication with China.”

‘Imperative to engage with Chinese govt’

Tsering said it was imperative that we engage with the Chinese government, as it is the reality if we are to seek a non-violent, negotiated, mutually beneficial and enduring resolution for Tibet.

“On one hand, governments echo what China wants them to say, while on the other hand, they claim to support negotiations between the representatives of the Dalai Lama and the Chinese government. However, these positions are contradictory because China maintains strict control over Tibet, restricting access for people and evidence to leave the region. When the entire international community repeatedly asserts that Tibet is a part of the People’s Republic of China, it diminishes the incentive for China to engage in dialogue with us. This undermines the foundation for negotiation,” he added.

‘Working closely with the US’

On 15 February 2024, the US House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Resolve Tibet Bill, officially titled “Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act”.

The bill reaffirms the US policy of supporting direct dialogue between the People’s Republic of China and representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama or with democratically elected Tibetan leaders, without any preconditions, to resolve the Tibet-China conflict.

“Over the past one and half years, we have been closely working with the US Congress to advance the ‘Tibet Resolve Act’. The US is the only country that has a legislation dedicated to Tibet, beginning with the US-Tibet Policy Act of 2002, which was subsequently amended to the US-Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2020, incorporating provisions related to His Holiness’s reincarnation. This bill has already been approved by the House of Representatives, and our next step is to bring it before the Senate. Upon Senate approval and the President’s signature, it will become law in the United States, enabling the US to counter China’s misleading portrayal of Tibet,” he said.

Dire human-rights

situation inside Tibet

Sikyong Penpa Tsering said the human rights situation in Tibet remains dire, with severe restrictions on information flow from within the region.

“Despite ongoing concerns, the lack of coverage is not due to a lack of events, but rather the stringent control mechanisms imposed by the Chinese government, making it exceedingly difficult to obtain accurate information from Tibet. China’s crackdown on individuals attempting to disseminate information further exacerbates this challenge, limiting international awareness of the situation. Despite significant events such as 157 self-immolations between 2009 and two years ago, it did not become international news because China makes sure that evidence is not available to the international community,” he said.