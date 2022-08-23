Back-to-back LPG cylinder explosions rock Ludhiana residents
Gandhi Nagar residents were left panic-stricken on Monday after back-to-back explosions of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders kept on the roof of a house triggered panic on Street No 7
Gandhi Nagar residents were left panic-stricken on Monday after back-to-back explosions of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders kept on the roof of a house triggered panic on Street No 7. No casualty was reported in the incident.
Firefighters said while two of the cylinders kept on the roof exploded, flames arising from a third cylinder were doused. Area residents, meanwhile, claimed that they heard three explosions.
The explosions caused heavy damage to the roof of the house. The iron shed being used to store the cylinders, a plastic water tank and other items kept on the roof were left charred after the incident. The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.
Area resident Suresh Kumar, and five families consisting of workers, had rented out the house consisting of three floors.
While Jatinder Kumar, another resident, said the incident took place at around 2 pm. LPG leakage filled the area and a blaze was witnessed rising from the rooftop. The cylinders kept on the rooftop soon began to explode.
Anju Sharma, who also lives in the area, said the explosions triggered panic and people began to run around in search of safety. “Women and children living on the ground floor and in the nearby house were rushed to safety. Smoke could be seen even from a distance,”she added.
The fire brigade, however, arrived at the spot within minutes of the incident. A firefighter said one fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames, adding that they found the remnants of two exploded cylinders, while fire on the third cylinder was doused. They carried another cylinder kept on the roof away from the spot.
Gurjit Singh, station head officer at Division No 4, said prima facie investigation did not suggest foul play behind the fire. He added the fire could have been caused by a leakage or with the occupants forgetting to turn off the regulator.
The house belongs to Madan Lal, who runs a paint business. Police are also looking into the number of occupants in the building and whether tenant verification was carried out before the rooms were rented out. Besides, police are also probing the reason behind multiple cylinders being kept on the roof.
“Currently we are ensuring the safety of the residents following the incident. We have called the owner of the house to join the investigation,” the SHO added.
-
36-year-old butcher held for rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Delhi
A 36-year-old man, a butcher by profession, was arrested on Monday on charges of abducting, raping, and killing an eight-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was recovered from Yamuna Khadar behind Raj Ghat in central Delhi on August 18, a fortnight after she went missing from her near her slum residence, police said.
-
Auto driver’s body with injury marks, fractured arm found in Ludhiana
Panic gripped Barota road on Monday morning after residents noticed the dead body of a man lying in an auto near Sidhwan Canal. The deceased's half-naked body was lying in a pool of blood. The team found multiple head injuries on the victim's head. One of his arms was also found broken. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. The victim, Bajinder alias Sonu Kumar, 35, of Mohalla Gobindsar, Shimlapuri's mobile phone and the auto's battery were found missing.
-
XEN among 2 Panjab University officials awarded 4-year jail in bribe case
After a trial of 12 years in a corruption case, the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation has awarded four years' jail to Satish Kumar Paddam, 56, the then executive engineer of Panjab University, Chandigarh, and sub-divisional engineer at the varsity, 71, Nand Lal Kaushal. The judge CBI court, special judge, Jagjit Singh, observed that the disease of corruption is rampant and eating into the society like a termite.
-
Chandigarh sets 25km/h speed limit outside educational institutes, hospitals
The UT administrator had fixed a maximum speed limit of 25km/h for all vehicles around schools, higher educational institutions and hospitals in Chandigarh. As per the notification issued by transport secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav on Monday, the UT engineering department will install signages, specifying the speed limit, at the entry and exit points of these institutions as per Indian Road Congress standards and in consultation with the Chandigarh traffic police.
-
Chandigarh hops on the EV lane with seed money to subsidise buyers
The UT's electric vehicle policy is all set to be rolled out by month-end with the finance department creating a corpus of Rs 5 crore, to be used to fund subsidies for buyers. “The finance department has allocated a token amount of Rs 5 crore in UT budgetary allocation. Though the amount is less than the estimated requirement, it paves way for creation of the EV Fund,” said an UT official.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics