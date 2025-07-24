Bacterial contamination behind diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala, reveals report

Bacterial contamination has been detected in the water samples collected from Changera village of Rajpura block in Patiala where a diarrhoea outbreak has been reported. As many as 23 people had fallen ill while a 73-year-old had died of diarrhoea in the area. As per the available information, the failed water samples had E. Coli bacteria. (HT File)

Three out of the nine samples collected from the area have failed the potability test, said a senior health department official privy to the development.

“All three samples, which have failed the potability test, were collected from the taps of houses of diarrhoea patients while the rest were collected from the houses of non-diarrhoea patients,” the official added.

The official said, “The test reports show the mixing of drinking water with contaminated water. Water supply has been restored in the area after fixing the leakages. Therefore, we will repeat water sampling on Thursday.”

Health minister visits village

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday visited the diarrhoea-affected village. Accompanied by health and water supply department officials, he reviewed the situation, assessed medical arrangements, and interacted with the affected residents.

“In several areas, it was observed that dirty (contaminated) water or waste was found near water pipelines, which might have led to the outbreak. Precautionary measures have been taken to prevent such contamination in future,“ said Dr Balbir.

He urged the public to maintain cleanliness around their homes and public areas, especially during the monsoon, to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

Civil surgeon Dr Jagpalinder Singh said health teams have conducted door-to-door surveys in the village, and there had been a significant decrease in diarrhoea cases. “So far, 21 cases have been reported, and the situation is now under control. However, continuous monitoring is being carried out by the health department,” the civil surgeon added.