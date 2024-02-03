Baddi perfume factory fire: Nine still missing, plant manager arrested

As many as nine people are reported missing a day after a massive fire broke out at a perfume factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Friday, leaving a woman dead and 30 injured. There were 85 workers inside the factory when the fire broke out, said Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu. (ANI)

“The factory is still in flames, the firefighters are struggling and as many as nine people are missing after the fire broke out yesterday,” said Kundu.

Police have appealed to the public to contact the Police Control Room immediately if they have any information regarding the missing individuals.

“As there are a lot of toxic gases, the National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) still hasn’t given the go-ahead to forensic experts to examine the building and ascertain the cause of the fire,” he said.

Plant manager arrested

Meanwhile, police have arrested Chandu Chandrashekhar, the plant head of NR Aroma, for negligence.

He has been booked under Sections 285 (negligent conduct for fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Barotiwala police station.

Magisterial inquiry ordered, SIT formed

The DGP has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The SIT comprises additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ashok Verma, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Khazana Ram and Barotiwala station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Sanjay Sharma.

Solan deputy commissioner Manmohan Sharma has also ordered a magisterial probe by additional deputy commissioner Solan, to be completed within a month.

The fire at the plant, located in Jharmajri, Barotiwala, had broken out around 1.30 pm on Friday. About a dozen fire tenders, from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and local industries were pressed into service to control the fire.

A female worker was brought dead to PGIMER, Chandigarh, and 30 more workers were admitted to various hospitals with injuries.

The NDRF is currently assessing the structural safety of the site and working to clear it of hazardous gases, such as carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulphide and sulphur dioxide.

After the clearance, a team of HP Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will conduct a spot inspection and collect necessary evidence. The SIT will also visit the site to collect evidence and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Given the complex nature of the fire, the DGP has requested the state government for assistance from the Central Forensic Science Team.