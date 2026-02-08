Baddowal: 22-year-old found dead, family alleges murder

A 22-year-old man from Baddowal village was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, with his family alleging that he was beaten to death by his friends. Following police assurances of a fair probe, the protest was lifted. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Joban. According to his family, he had left home with his friends on Friday evening, saying that he would return in a few hours.

Jagjit’s father, Amandeep Singh, said his son had been named by the Dakha police in a village brawl case and was scheduled to appear before police officials on Saturday. He said that after dinner on Friday night, Jagjit went with his friends to another village to meet an acquaintance.

On Saturday morning, the family received a phone call informing them that Jagjit was not waking up. They asked the callers to take him to a private hospital in Ludhiana, where doctors declared him dead.

The family alleged that despite informing the police, no officer reached the spot for several hours. Angered by the delay, family members and villagers placed the body on the Ludhiana–Ferozepur main road and blocked traffic for nearly an hour, disrupting vehicular movement.

Former MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, who was passing through the area, stopped to speak with the family and demanded strict action from SHO Harraj Singh Cheema, who later reached the spot.

Following police assurances of a fair probe, the protest was lifted. The body was sent to the civil hospital in Ludhiana for post-mortem.

Police said further action would be taken after the report.