Baddowal man held with 5-kg opium
The Khamano police on Thursday arrested a Baddowal man with 5-kg opium. The accused has been identified as Rajwinder Singh.
In a press release, DIG of Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said a police party had laid a naka on Khamano-Ludhiana road and stopped Rajwinder’s scooter, which did not have a registration number, for checking. On checking, the drugs were recovered from him.
Fathegarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said Rajwinder will be produced in court and his police remand will be sought to quiz him about how he procured the contraband. A drugs case has been registered at Khamano police station.
Chandigarh man nabbed with 100-gram heroin, charas
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested one Suman Kumar alias Lambu, 26, of Kajheri village with 100-gram charas and 106-gram heroin near Jiri Mandi in Maloya. He was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.
Meanwhile, two Bihar men were arrested with 18 kg poppy husk. The accused, Pankaj Kumar, 37, and Raj Kumar, 39, were arrested during checking near a petrol pump in Sector 44. FIRs have been lodged in both cases.
-
Siddaramaiah b’day event draws concerns from Shivakumar’s brother
Lone Congress MP from Karnataka and brother of the state party president DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh on Thursday expressed concern over 'Siddaramotsava', a massive public meeting organised by supporters of former chief minister Siddaramaiah onSiddaramaiah's's 75th birthday, saying that it should not send out a “wrong message” ahead of the assembly elections next year. Siddaramaiah's supporters have planned a public meeting in Davanagere on August 3 to celebrate his 75th birthday.
-
Four government teachers sacked for using fake documents to get job in Prayagraj
Four assistant teachers who got job in government-run upper primary schools of Prayagraj, on the basis of fake documents of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur have been sacked, education department officials said. The special task force, which investigated the matter, found that these assistant teachers - Dhirendra Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Mohd Idris Khan – had used fake BSc and BEd mark sheets of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.
-
Mohali police get five-day remand of gangster Manna
Mohali police on Thursday got 5-day remand of gangster Gurdeep Singh alias Manna , two days after his two close aides were arrested from Aerocity. On July 12, his aides identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely were arrested with a .32 calibre foreign made pistol, seven live cartridges and 500-gram heroin. Manna has more than 38 cases registered against him.
-
Smart Grid Project: Chandigarh electricity dept told to expedite installation of smart meters
The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the UT electricity department to expedite installation of smart meters under the Smart Grid Project and submit the progress report within a month. The new system will be beneficial for both department and consumers. The power control room will also receive immediate alerts in case of tripping in main lines. On the other hand, residents will benefit as smart meters will allow start of prepaid services.
-
Kanwar yatra should be eco-friendly: UP ACS and DGP
MEERUT Additional chief secretary (home) Awnish Awasthi and DGP DS Chauhan reviewed preparations for Kanwar Yatra in Meerut and Saharanpur divisions and directed officials to make the annual pilgrimage an eco-friendly affair, free from plastic use. Both officials arrived here on Thursday morning and offered prayers at Augurnath Temple in Meerut Cantt. Thereafter, they inspected the Kanwar Yatra route and took stock of preparations by different departments to ensure a hassle-free yatra for Shiv devotees.
