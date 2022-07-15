Baddowal man held with 5-kg opium

The Khamano police on Thursday arrested a Baddowal man with 5-kg opium. The accused has been identified as Rajwinder Singh.

In a press release, DIG of Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said a police party had laid a naka on Khamano-Ludhiana road and stopped Rajwinder’s scooter, which did not have a registration number, for checking. On checking, the drugs were recovered from him.

Fathegarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said Rajwinder will be produced in court and his police remand will be sought to quiz him about how he procured the contraband. A drugs case has been registered at Khamano police station.

Chandigarh man nabbed with 100-gram heroin, charas

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested one Suman Kumar alias Lambu, 26, of Kajheri village with 100-gram charas and 106-gram heroin near Jiri Mandi in Maloya. He was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, two Bihar men were arrested with 18 kg poppy husk. The accused, Pankaj Kumar, 37, and Raj Kumar, 39, were arrested during checking near a petrol pump in Sector 44. FIRs have been lodged in both cases.