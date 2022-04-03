Badminton tournament: Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini enters semis
Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini stormed into the semi-finals in the men’s singles category with a 21-8, 21-17 win over Punjab’s Lakshya Sharma on the second day of the Scott-Edil Invitational Badminton Tournament on Saturday.
The tournament was hosted by the Mohali District Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Federation of India at Shivalik Public School.
At the start of the day, Saini scored a 15-10, 15-13 win over Harjeev of Himachal Pradesh in the league stage before he outclassed Sharma in the quarter-final match later in the day to keep his title hopes alive in the tournament.
In the quarter-final match, which lasted 35 minutes, Saini took advantage of home conditions and used his strong serve and movement across court to claim the opening game 21-8. Sharma struggled in the opening game, but the Punjab shuttler produced some good quality shots in the second game to match Saini. Both players looked aggressive and countered each other before Saini raced away to a 21-17 score line in the second game to emerge as the winner.
Rajasthan’s Shubham Patel rode on his attack to complete a 21-15, 21-14 win over Delhi’s Shaurya Singh to book his place in the men’s singles semi-finals. Patel had scored a 15-7,15-7 win over Delhi’s Ayush Kapoor earlier in the day and carried his fine form in the match against Singh.
In the quarter-final, Patel used deception and drop shots to claim the opening game 21-15. The Rajasthan shuttler then made Singh struggle with his pin-point serves and took the second game 21-14 to enter the semi-finals. He will now face Saini for a place in the final. In the third quarter-final, Delhi’s Arjun Rehani triumphed over Delhi’s Vaibhav Jadhav with a 21-8, 21-18 win.
In women’s singles events, Punjab’s Mahnoor Kaur scored a 21-18, 21-5 win over Delhi’s Namita Pathania to enter the semi-finals. Delhi’s Deepshika Singh prevailed over Chandigarh’s Garima Singh with a 21-17, 21-16 win while Delhi’s Kavya Gandhi scored a 21-15, 21-7 win over Haryana’s Baruni to make her entry into the semi-finals.
-
Stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel: Sikh scholars to SGPC
Sikh scholars at the Kendri Singh Sabha on Saturday urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to take up the job of reproducing standardised copies of Guru Granth Sahib in its own hands and debarred all printing and publishing companies from doing so and stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel.
-
Bring higher education to Gen-Next’s doorstep
“Can we be equal and excellent at the same time?” Former United States education secretary, John Gardner, had asked back in the 1960s. Since then, access, equity, quality and affordability in education have been widely debated. Technological advancements in the modern world are so prolific that higher education institutions (HEIs) unable to embrace the changes taking place in teaching and learning processes will lose relevance. Digitalisation will help learners who cannot come to the classroom, and those who are differently abled. Vidwan (a digital database of experts) allows expertise sharing and collaboration among academics and institutions.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop to three
The tricity recorded three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a 50% drop from the six infections the day before. Two of the fresh cases surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 35 and 36, while the third was reported from Mohali. Panchkula completed four days without any increase in its case tally. As many as 17 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, eight in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
-
Op Muskan: 28 child beggars, labourers rescued in Chandigarh
On April 1, as many as 16 children who were found begging across Chandigarh – Sector 44/45 chowk; Sector 17 Bus Stand Chowk; Sector 15 market, Sector 17 plaza and Sector 30 market – were medically examined at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and admitted at Asha Kiran, Sector 46, and Women Worker Hostel, Sector 24. The next day, seven more beggars and five child labourers were rescued from the Burail Market.
-
Panjab University likely to scrap MPhil from 2022-23 session
Panjab University is likely to discontinue the MPhil programme being run in its various departments from the 2022-23 academic session, in line with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). A decision in this regard was taken by the varsity's apex governing body, the senate, in February. Earlier this year, Delhi University had also decided to discontinue the programme from the next session.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics