Bag containing detonator, burnt wire found near Chandigarh’s Model Jail
A bag containing a detonator and a burnt wire was found outside the boundary wall of the high-security Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday evening, police said.
As information was received, police cordoned off the area around 8 pm, following which the bomb disposal squad and an army team reached the scene.
“Suspicious activity was noticed behind the jail and some material, which looked like a bomb, was recovered. After calling the bomb disposal team, we established that it was a detonator and a burnt codex wire,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.
Chahal added that a team from the army’s Western Command, Chandimandir, had arrived to check whether the bomb was live or not.
Without giving more details, officials present at the spot said an IED was recovered and confirmation on the kind of explosives used was awaited from the army.
Police are looking into whether it was meant to be an act of terrorism or to help a jail inmate escape, as the bomb was recovered right next to the jail’s boundary wall.
-
Fourth wave may arrive if Covid cases continue to rise, cautions PGIMER Chandigarh
Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday said the next 15 days were crucial, as if the daily case count continues to show an upward trend, a fourth wave will not be far behind. The medical experts also estimated that Chandigarh tricity's daily infection count will witness a temporary rise for a month, as no Covid-related restrictions were in place.
-
No agreement to enhance grant by 6% annually: Punjab to Panjab University
Denting Panjab University's hopes of the usual 6% enhancement in the annual grant from the Punjab government, the state has conveyed that it has never agreed to such an arrangement. The university annually receives maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission and the Punjab government, usually in the 80:20 ratio.
-
Bribe demand: Haryana VB to give ‘trap money’ to complainants
The Manohar Lal Khattar government is set to introduce a new sting in its anti-corruption drive under which the vigilance bureau will give 'trap money' to people willing to lodge complaints against the bribe-seeking Haryana government servants.
-
Sister Shivani delivers talk at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh
The Brahmakumaris, a spiritual and meditative university based in Sector 33, Chandigarh, had organized the event where Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya was the chief guest. PUTA seeks adoption of central service rules The Panjab University Teachers' Association has written to the vice-chancellor, requesting that adoption of the central service rules for varsity teachers be made part of the agenda in the forthcoming senate meeting.
-
Medical practitioner booked for raping, impregnating woman in Ludhiana
A medical practitioner was booked on Saturday for raping and impregnating a woman on the pretext of marriage. The woman has also alleged that he also attempted to terminate the pregnancy forcibly by administering her with a medicine. The accused has been identified as Arun Behal of Ajit Nagar, who runs a small clinic in his locality. The victim, who is 35-years-old, said that she got divorced in 2018, following which she befriended Behal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics