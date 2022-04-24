Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bag containing detonator, burnt wire found near Chandigarh’s Model Jail
chandigarh news

Bag containing detonator, burnt wire found near Chandigarh’s Model Jail

Chandigarh Police are looking into whether it was meant to be an act of terrorism or to help a jail inmate escape, as the bomb was recovered right next to the jail’s boundary wall
Army and bomb disposal teams at the spot where the suspicious material was discovered near Model Jail, Sector 51, in Chandigarh on Saturday night. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Army and bomb disposal teams at the spot where the suspicious material was discovered near Model Jail, Sector 51, in Chandigarh on Saturday night. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A bag containing a detonator and a burnt wire was found outside the boundary wall of the high-security Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday evening, police said.

As information was received, police cordoned off the area around 8 pm, following which the bomb disposal squad and an army team reached the scene.

“Suspicious activity was noticed behind the jail and some material, which looked like a bomb, was recovered. After calling the bomb disposal team, we established that it was a detonator and a burnt codex wire,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

Chahal added that a team from the army’s Western Command, Chandimandir, had arrived to check whether the bomb was live or not.

Without giving more details, officials present at the spot said an IED was recovered and confirmation on the kind of explosives used was awaited from the army.

Police are looking into whether it was meant to be an act of terrorism or to help a jail inmate escape, as the bomb was recovered right next to the jail’s boundary wall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A student getting jabbed during a special vaccination camp at GMSSS, Sector 45, in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Fourth wave may arrive if Covid cases continue to rise, cautions PGIMER Chandigarh

    Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday said the next 15 days were crucial, as if the daily case count continues to show an upward trend, a fourth wave will not be far behind. The medical experts also estimated that Chandigarh tricity's daily infection count will witness a temporary rise for a month, as no Covid-related restrictions were in place.

  • Chandigarh-based Panjab University is one of the pioneer educational institute of the country. HT Photo

    No agreement to enhance grant by 6% annually: Punjab to Panjab University

    Denting Panjab University's hopes of the usual 6% enhancement in the annual grant from the Punjab government, the state has conveyed that it has never agreed to such an arrangement. The university annually receives maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission and the Punjab government, usually in the 80:20 ratio.

  • The money being provided by the complainant at the time of the trap remains deposited in the court till the final decision of the cases. (Image for representational purpose)

    Bribe demand: Haryana VB to give ‘trap money’ to complainants

    The Manohar Lal Khattar government is set to introduce a new sting in its anti-corruption drive under which the vigilance bureau will give 'trap money' to people willing to lodge complaints against the bribe-seeking Haryana government servants.

  • Sister Shivani, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and others during the lamp lighting ceremony before a talk at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

    Sister Shivani delivers talk at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh

    The Brahmakumaris, a spiritual and meditative university based in Sector 33, Chandigarh, had organized the event where Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya was the chief guest. PUTA seeks adoption of central service rules The Panjab University Teachers' Association has written to the vice-chancellor, requesting that adoption of the central service rules for varsity teachers be made part of the agenda in the forthcoming senate meeting.

  • Police booked a medical practitioner booked for raping, impregnating a woman in Ludhiana. (HT File)

    Medical practitioner booked for raping, impregnating woman in Ludhiana

    A medical practitioner was booked on Saturday for raping and impregnating a woman on the pretext of marriage. The woman has also alleged that he also attempted to terminate the pregnancy forcibly by administering her with a medicine. The accused has been identified as Arun Behal of Ajit Nagar, who runs a small clinic in his locality. The victim, who is 35-years-old, said that she got divorced in 2018, following which she befriended Behal.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out