Bail plea of Chinese national accused in loan app racket dismissed

An additional sessions court has dismissed the bail application of Wan Chenghua, 34, of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, who hails from China and has been kept at the Burail Jail for his involvement in the loan app scam unearthed by the Chandigarh Police. He was the main accused in a cheating case registered at the cybercrime police station.

His counsel argued that he had been falsely implicated in the case and that no specific role regarding fraud has been attributed to the applicant by the complainant. They claimed that he has not received a single penny in his account and was arrested on the basis of the disclosure statement of one of the co-accused, before arguing that the trial of the case will take time and no useful purpose would be served by detaining him further behind bars.

The public prosecutor, meanwhile, argued that the investigation of the case is still pending on several aspects. Since the visa of the applicant has expired, he may jump the bail and his presence cannot be ensured in future. They claimed that if granted bail, the accused can reorganise the loan app gang and start duping people again.

The court observed that at this stage, there is nothing on the record to suggest that the prosecution launched by the complainant is false. The allegations against the applicant are grave in nature and the investigation is still pending on several aspects. The court observed there is every likelihood that if granted bail, the applicant may hamper the investigation by influencing or threatening the witnesses, dismissing his application.

The gang had duped people to the tune of crores after they downloaded and used their loan apps. Members were trained to threaten, force and blackmail people to deposit money repeatedly.