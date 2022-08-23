Bains appears before Patiala court in defamation case
The court had declared Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in this defamation case, as he was on run in an alleged rape case registered at Ludhiana. He was brought in police custody to court from Ludhiana Jail
Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Monday appeared before a court here in a defamation case filed by former Minister Brahm Mohindra against him.
Talking to media after appearing in court, Bains said that he stand by his charges against former minister Brahm Mohindra.
“The Minister not only as health minister but also as local bodies minister allegedly indulged in corruption,” he said, adding that he will soon release a video in this regard.
The defamation case was filed by Mohindra against Bains on August 1, 2018. After recording Mohindra’s statement, the court of judicial magistrate had issued summons to Bains.
During a press conference in 2018, Bains had accused Mohindra, the then health minister of Punjab, of a scam in the purchase of medicines. Bains also claimed that Mohindra owned a pharmaceutical company.
In July 2018, Bains wrote to then Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and then Congress president Rahul Gandhi, demanding Mohindra’s removal from the state cabinet and a CBI probe against him.
Bains had alleged that Mohindra was pressing drug de-addiction centres to purchase a particular medicine at exorbitant rates. He had also alleged that terms and conditions of tenders were tweaked to benefit some multinationals. However, Mohindra had denied the charges.
Since the filing of the case against Bains under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC, Mohindra has deposed a number of times before the court to record his statement to initiate court proceedings, but the LIP chief failed to appear. ENDS
Lumpy skin disease infects 31k cattle in Haryana, milk production falls
As per reports from the state animal husbandry department, around 31,000 animals have been infected so far while 215 have died. Those producing milk are infected by the LSD virus affecting the yield and quality of milk. Dairy farmers and milk vendors said there is around 30 per cent decline in milk production in the last month and this led to a rise in the prices of unpacked milk and milk products.
Ferozepur ex-DIG under VB lens in ₹ 10 lakh Tarn Taran bribe case
The Punjab vigilance bureau is also probing the role of IPS officer and Ferozepur ex-DIG Inderbir Singh among others for allegedly taking ₹10 lakh bribe from a drug supplier for not naming Inderbir in a case registered under the NDPS Act by the Bhikhiwind police in Tarn Taran district. On July 6, DSP Lakhbir Singh, then posted at Faridkot, was arrested by the police in this case.
UP: 785 arrested in state-wide raids against hookah bars, drug dealers
Police arrested 785 people in a state-wide raid carried out in 22 districts/police commissionerates in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to check illegal operations of hookah bars and sale of drugs. In the day-long simultaneous raids across the state, drugs worth Rs 5.58 crore were recovered and 702 FIRs were lodged, informed Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order) on Monday. Kumar added that 785 people were arrested in these raids.
Global experts to help KGMU in research and clinical work
LUCKNOW: Faculty members in King George's Medical University will now get help in research activities and clinical work from experts across the world. A virtual meeting between recipients of DSc Honoris Causa and faculty members of King George's Medical University was held to take suggestions on development of the university and preparing a 'vision statement for the next 25 years.'
Yogi govt’s second term a mandate on hard work: Asim Arun
Lucknow : Minister of state (independent charge), social welfare, Asim Arun said on Monday the model of Uttar Pradesh in the fight against the Covid pandemic was praised all over the country. Referring to the schemes run by the social welfare department Arun said it provided long term help. The public private partnership should be promoted in various developments and welfare schemes. Private participation was also necessary to achieve the target, he said.
