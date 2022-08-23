Bains appears before Patiala court in defamation case

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Monday appeared before a court here in a defamation case filed by former Minister Brahm Mohindra against him.

The court had declared Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in this defamation case, as he was on run in an alleged rape case registered at Ludhiana. He was brought in police custody to court from Ludhiana Jail.

Talking to media after appearing in court, Bains said that he stand by his charges against former minister Brahm Mohindra.

“The Minister not only as health minister but also as local bodies minister allegedly indulged in corruption,” he said, adding that he will soon release a video in this regard.

The defamation case was filed by Mohindra against Bains on August 1, 2018. After recording Mohindra’s statement, the court of judicial magistrate had issued summons to Bains.

During a press conference in 2018, Bains had accused Mohindra, the then health minister of Punjab, of a scam in the purchase of medicines. Bains also claimed that Mohindra owned a pharmaceutical company.

In July 2018, Bains wrote to then Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and then Congress president Rahul Gandhi, demanding Mohindra’s removal from the state cabinet and a CBI probe against him.

Bains had alleged that Mohindra was pressing drug de-addiction centres to purchase a particular medicine at exorbitant rates. He had also alleged that terms and conditions of tenders were tweaked to benefit some multinationals. However, Mohindra had denied the charges.

Since the filing of the case against Bains under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC, Mohindra has deposed a number of times before the court to record his statement to initiate court proceedings, but the LIP chief failed to appear. ENDS