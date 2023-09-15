Bajrang Dal Haryana unit resigns

The entire unit of the Bajrang Dal in Haryana on Thursday resigned from their posts to lodge their protest against the arrest of their aides Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi and they accused chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of not helping the right-wing activists in connection with Nuh violence. The entire unit of the Bajrang Dal in Haryana on Thursday resigned from their posts to lodge their protest against the arrest of their aides Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi and they accused chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of not helping the right-wing activists in connection with Nuh violence. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

Activists associated with the Bajrang Dal addressed the media in Jind and they jointly tendered their resignation to state head Pawan. They alleged that Khattar and Vijay, a ‘prant pracharak’ of the Bajrang Dal, have failed to support them and they “were being used for political mileage”.

Harish Ramkali, vice-convener of the Haryana Bajrang Dal unit, said their activists were injured after stones were pelted on them during a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Nuh on July 31 and the state government has failed to give compensation to them.

“The government neither provides treatment aid to our workers nor gives financial assistance. We had carried out yatra for the sake of our religion, but we were being used for political mileage. The Haryana chief minister and Bajrang Dal state chief are mum over our issue. Our two aides, Monu and Bittu, were arrested by the police and those who pelted stones on us are roaming freely,” he added.

Mahavir Biroli, head of Jind Bajrang Dal unit, alleged that the chief minister claimed that he supported Sanatan Dharma, but their workers are being arrested.

The activists were miffed after Khattar denied government job to a Panipat Bajrang Dal activist, who died during Nuh violence, and arrest of Monu, who was handed over to the Rajasthan police in connection with the death of two Muslim men, who were charred to death in Bhiwani.