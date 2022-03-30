Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bajwa Developers MD arrested for cheating two customers
chandigarh news

Bajwa Developers MD arrested for cheating two customers

Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the managing director of realty firm Bajwa Developers Private Limited, was produced in court that sent him to two-day police remand
One of the customers had alleged that Bajwa Developers changed the layout plan of his residential plot without his approval, while the other complained that he was still awaiting possession after making full payment in 2015. (HR)
One of the customers had alleged that Bajwa Developers changed the layout plan of his residential plot without his approval, while the other complained that he was still awaiting possession after making full payment in 2015. (HR)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 03:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the managing director of realty firm Bajwa Developers Private Limited, was on Tuesday arrested in connection with two different cheating cases registered against him.

He was produced in court that sent him to two-day police remand. Last week, the Kharar police had booked Jarnail, his son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, and their HR manager for cheating two customers who had invested in properties at Sunny Enclave, Kharar. Sukhdev was even arrested back then, but released on bail later.

One of the customers had alleged that the firm changed the layout plan of his residential plot without his approval, while the other complained that he was still awaiting possession after making full payment in 2015.

Jarnail, Sukhdev and Deepak are facing two FIRs under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out