Bajwa Developers' MD, son booked for cheating two customers

Bajwa Developers’ managing director Jarnail Singh Bajwa, his son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny and their HR manager Deepak Sharma are facing charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy
Two FIRs have been lodged against Bajwa Developers’ MD, his son and their HR manager . (HT)
Two FIRs have been lodged against Bajwa Developers' MD, his son and their HR manager . (HT)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

The Kharar police on Sunday booked the managing director of prominent realty firm Bajwa Developers Private Limited and arrested his son for cheating two customers who had invested in properties at Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

Apart from the firm’s managing director Jarnail Singh Bajwa and his son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, their HR manager Deepak Sharma is also facing charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

Two FIRs have been lodged against the trio. In the first case, a Bathinda-based PSPCL executive engineer (XEN), Manish Kumar, alleged that the firm sold him a residential plot in Sector 123 against full payment in 2014.

During the deal, the builders claimed that all documents, including the layout plan, design and possession of land, had been cleared by GMADA. But in 2016, they revised the property’s layout plan and design without his consent. Manish alleged that it was not possible for him to construct his house as per the new layout. He complained that the firm misrepresented the project papers and the layout plan, leaving him feeling cheated and disgruntled.

In the second case, Jasvir Singh, a resident of Phase-3B2, complained that he bought a showroom in Sector 125 in 2016. But despite paying the full amount, the developers had failed to give him possession for over five years.

After probing both complaints, police booked Jarnail, Sukhdev and Deepak under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Kharar police station. Sukhdev was arrested and bailed out on Monday.

Meanwhile, the counsel for Bajwa Developers, Dinesh Kumar Thakur, said both the cases will be sorted out through mutual understanding. Complainant Manish will be provided another plot measuring 300 square yards, while the second complainant had been refunded the complete amount with interest. “We will be approaching the court for quashing of the FIRs,” he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

