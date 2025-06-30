Bajwa, Sahney support Diljit Dosanjh amid controversy

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa has supported singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh amid recent calls by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees to revoke his Indian citizenship over casting of Pakistani actress Hania Amir in Sardaar Ji 3. “I find FWICE’s demand not only unreasonable but also completely unjustified,” said Bajwa. “Diljit is a celebrated Indian artiste who has made all of us proud on the global stage,” he said, adding that artistic collaborations should not be politicised. Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney said questioning Diljit’s patriotism was unjust. (HT File)

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney said questioning Diljit’s patriotism was unjust. In a statement, Sahney said Dosanjh had clearly clarified that the movie was shot in February, well before the Pahalgam attack, during which even an India-Pakistan cricket match also took place. “We must not confuse timelines or facts when judging intent,” he said.

The MP lauded Dosanjh for his sensitivity to public sentiment, citing his decision not to release the film in India.