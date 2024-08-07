Bajwa seeks CM’s resignation over Bishnoi interview

After the latest revelation that dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview was conducted in Punjab, leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday sought resignation of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann who also holds the home and jail portfolios. Partap Singh Bajwa

Notably, a special investigation team (SIT) today submitted a sealed report to the Punjab and Haryana high court. The report reveals that the first interview of Bishnoi took place while he was in the CIA custody in Kharar, Punjab, and the second was conducted in a Rajasthan jail.

“The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has been lying since March 2023. After this revelation in the high court, Bhagwant Mann owes an explanation to the people of Punjab and particularly the parents of slain Punjabi rapper and singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Sidhu Moosewala),” Bajwa said.

The senior Congress leader said Mann must order an impartial investigation and erring police officials should be given an exemplary punishment. “Mann should at least apologise for lying about the gangster’s interview,” he said.

“The gang culture in Punjab has been on the rise ever since the AAP government held power in 2022. The contractors, who have been building the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, have been getting death threats,” Bajwa added.

The opposition leader alleged that the Mann government failed to rein in such elements in Punjab.