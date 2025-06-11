Search Search
Bajwa slams AAP govt over rising debt in state

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2025 05:24 AM IST

Bajwa said that government employees and pensioners have already been up in arms against the AAP government as their salaries and pensions were delayed by several months. One of the main reasons behind raising such a massive debt in short spans is to give salaries and pensions to employees.

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government raising a loan of 11,200 crore in April and May, the leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Monday expressed concern about the “sorry state of affairs” of the economy in the state.

“What is even more shameful for the AAP government is that it spread misleading news on some social media platforms that it took only 1,000 crore loan in the months of April and May. The AAP government evidently did that as a PR exercise to save its constantly deteriorating image,” Bajwa stated.

He said that government employees and pensioners have already been up in arms against the AAP government as their salaries and pensions were delayed by several months. One of the main reasons behind raising such a massive debt in short spans is to give salaries and pensions to employees.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bajwa slams AAP govt over rising debt in state
