Bajwa slams Mann for castigating farmers’ protests

Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday launched scathing attack on Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann, for accusing farmers of holding the state government to ransom by blocking roads and staging dharnas.

In a press conference, Bajwa said that farmers were holding dharna (sit-in protest) because the AAP government in Punjab and Union government have back-stabbed farmers on several issues including the legalisation of MSP, cancellation of cases registered against farmers, failure to pay compensation, failure to keep promises including proving cash incentive for stubble management and procuring Moong Dal at MSP, etc.

“How can an AAP government that has betrayed the farmers on various occasions, defame them for holding a dharna protest? To stage a dharna is not the farmer’s choice. They are doing this in sheer despair when their demands are not met,” added LoP.

Bajwa said that Mann should also come clean on his comments on how certain farmers’ organisations are holding protests for monetary considerations. Meanwhile, it is time for Bhagwant Mann to either reveal the names of those farmers’ organizations, who have been holding these protest demonstrations to seek monetary benefits or should take back such unsubstantiated comments.

LoP went on to say that the right to protest in India is a fundamental right. Protests and agitations in a democracy are considered like valves of a pressure cooker. They are tools by which citizens can let their frustrations be known to the authorities, he added.

“AAP boasts about coming out-of agitations organized in Delhi in 2012. How can such a party condemn farmers for holding protests? CM has a rural background and comes from a farming family. How can he be so insensitive toward the genuine issues of the farmer? It seems the CM wants to run away now from fulfilling the demands and that’s why he has started defaming and accusing the farm unions,” added Bajwa.

Bajwa said that he comes from a farming background. On the occasion of Fateh Diwas (victory day), the farmers were celebrating today because the Centre ordered the repeal of the contentious farm laws on November 19, 2021, he congratulated the farmers and said that he, personally, and Congress Party would always stand firm for the farmers’ cause.