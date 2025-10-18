Bambiha gang aide arrested in Amritsar after brief encounter

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) in a joint operation with Amritsar rural police, arrested gangster Jasvir Singh alias Lalla, a key associate of foreign-based gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt and Bambiha Gang, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

The police teams have also recovered a foreign-made .30-calibre pistol along with eight live cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused person.

A case has been registered under Sections 109, 111, 221, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 (8) of the Arms Act at the police station, Kamboo in Amritsar rural.

Yadav said that preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused Lalla was being directed by his foreign-based handlers to target rival gang members.

ADGP (AGTF) Promod Ban said that the arrested gangster was wanted in the murder of Parminderdeep Singh alias Prince that took place in July 2024, besides his involvement in the attack on a police party in February 2025, in which a Punjab Police ASI was injured.

Sharing operational details, AIG (AGTF) Sandeep Goel said that acting on specific intelligence, police teams under the supervision of DSP (AGTF) Bikramjit Brar and Amritsar rural DSP (D) Gurinder Pal Singh Nagra intercepted the accused at Wadala Bhitewind village, where he resorted to indiscriminate firing on police party in order to escape but was overpowered after a brief exchange of fire.

The AIG said that the arrested gangster is a key shooter of the wanted gangster Happy Jatt, who has fled abroad. The latter is wanted in several cases of murder and attempt to murder, he said.

Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Maninder Singh said that the arrested accused has a criminal history with a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, the Arms Act, and others against him.

Further investigations are ongoing and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added.