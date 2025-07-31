BAMS admissions’ row: HC gives Hoshiarpur varsity 5 weeks to complete probe

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Guru Ravi Das Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur, to complete within five weeks an inquiry into allegations that 15 students of Shiv Shakti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Moga, secured admissions to the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course on the basis of “wrong information”. The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Guru Ravi Das Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur, to complete within five weeks an inquiry into allegations that 15 students of Shiv Shakti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Moga, secured admissions to the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course on the basis of “wrong information”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The order was passed by the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry, while disposing of the students’ petition, who had challenged varsity show-cause notice as to why their admissions should not be cancelled.

The court also ordered that results of the examination in which some petitioner students were allowed to appear by the high court in June would not be declared and the same would remain subject to the outcome of the inquiry.

The court was hearing a petition from the 15 odd students admitted in 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic sessions. The allegations are that during the admission process, the petitioners’ NEET ranking details were “incorrectly furnished and deliberately suppressed,” giving an impression that they had qualified the national entrance test.

During the hearing it had come to the fore that admission forms of the petitioner students were filled by agents, Tarsem Kumar and Raj Kumar, who entered incorrect information by mentioning such rankings of these students in NEET examination which gave an impression that they had passed NEET examination.

As per the varsity, a complaint came from one Rajbir Singh, a Patiala resident, of alleged irregularities following which the university ordered an internal probe. The inquiry has been entrusted to justice (retd) Rajiv Narain Raina of the Punjab and Haryana high court, which is underway, the court was told by the varsity.

In view of the varsity submissions, the court has disposed of the plea directing that inquiry be completed within five weeks and requested the inquiry officer to conclude the same within a given period.