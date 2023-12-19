Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Rupinder Singh on Tuesday extended a ban on sale and storage of plastic kite string on Tuesday. Ban extended on sale, storage of plastic kite string in Ludhiana

According to the DCP, the plastic kite string is harmful for birds, animals as well as human beings, as several cases were reported in the city when commuters suffered injuries after getting entangled in plastic kite string.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The DCP added that the police will lodge FIR under section 188 of the IPC, section 5 of Environment Protection Act and other relevant sections against the violators. The orders will remain effective for the next two months.

Get police verification of school van staff

Prioritising safety and security of schoolchildren, the DCP has ordered all schools to deposit their list of staff, including drivers and conductors of school buses, with their pictures to the police station concerned.

Apart from this, the official has also ordered education institutions, factories and other establishments to deposit record of gardeners, drivers, watchmen and other employees, who live on their premises.

No tinted glass on vehicles

The DCP has extended the ban on the use of tinted glasses on the vehicles. The police commissioner said that it has come to his notice that many persons have pasted black films on the windowpanes of their vehicles and that the vehicle may be used for criminal activities. The ban will remain in effect for the next two months.

Report vehicles parked for over a week

Any vehicle remaining stationed at any parking lot for over seven days must be notified to the police, parking lot contractors of the city were told on Tuesday.

The contractors were also asked to maintain a record of vehicle numbers and mobile numbers of the drivers. Concealing any information will invite police action.

The DCP asked the parking lot contractors and their employees to keep a record of all visitors and report vehicles not being picked up for over a week.