Ban on 25 books triggers backlash in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor’s order of banning 25 books, some of them by acclaimed national and international authors, has raised many eyebrows and elicited harsh reactions and condemnations. The government ordered the forfeiture of the books under section 98 of Bhartiya Nagrika Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. (HT representative)

The government’s home department has issued a notification for “forfeiture” of the 25 books to the government written by some prominent and acclaimed authors, political scientists and historians, including AG Noorani, Arundhati Roy, Sumantra Bose, Sugata Bose, Christopher Snedden and Victoria Schofield for allegedly propagating “false narrative and secessionism” in J&K. Most of these books are written on Kashmir conflict, politics, history and human rights.

The order has attracted surprise and condemnation from many circles.

Prominent journalist and editor of Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin, whose book is on the list, said that the government was “scared of words”. “ I’ve read most of these books & written one. They’re well researched & not one glorifies terrorism which this government claims to have ended. Scared of words challenging your lies!,” Bhasin said.

Another prominent journalist Aarti Tickoo Singh said: “I am aghast at this idiotic order issued by the LG Manoj Sinha/Omar Abdullah/Modi government ...In fact, how can the Indian government ban any book at all? I may disagree with most of the books on their list, but I will never support banning literature... I would rather rebut a view than not read it. It’s moronic to ban books or any literature —especially in the age of the internet and free e-books. It seems the cabal is desperate to set Jammu & Kashmir ablaze, constantly devising new ways to escalate tensions. Pathetic.”

Hurriyat leader and chief priest of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the ban on books won’t erase history. “Banning books by scholars and reputed historians will not erase historical facts and the repertoire of lived memories of people of Kashmir. It only exposes the insecurities and limited understanding of those behind such authoritarian actions, and the contradiction in proudly hosting the ongoing Book Festival to showcase its literary commitment!,” he said on X.

National Conference spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar, said, “If there is evidence that these books incite violence or glorify terrorism , the government is justified in banning them. But banning well-researched, critical works like AG Noorani, published by reputable publishers raises concerns,” he said.

“The identified 25 books have been found to excite secessionism and endangering sovereignty and integrity of India, thereby, attracting the provisions of sections 152, 196 & 197 of BNS 2023... The government of J&K hereby declares publication of the books and their copies or other documents to be forfeited to the government. By order of the LG,” said the notification by Chandraker Bharti, principal secretary to the government.

“This literature would deeply impact the psyche of youth by promoting a culture of grievance, victim hood and terrorist heroism. Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalization of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalization, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism etc,” it said.

The forfeited books also include Between Democracy & Nation: Gender and Militarisation in Kashmir by Seema Kazi, Do you Remember Kunan Poshpora? by Essar Batool and Resisting Disappearance: Military Occupation and Women’s Activism in Kashmir by Ather Zia.

The publication of Jamaat-e-Islami founder Moulana Abul A’la Maududi Maududi’s Al Jihad fil Islam and Muslim Brotherhood founder Hasan al-Banna’s Mujahid ki Azan are also on the list.

J&K police springs into action after the ban, raids book shops

J&K Police on Thursday raided various books shops across the Valley looking for “prohibited” content.

“In compliance with the recent directive issued by the home department, regarding the forfeiture of literature identified as propagating false narratives and secessionist ideologies, district police Anantnag today conducted a district-wide enforcement drive,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police teams across all police stations conducted checking of various bookshops and establishments dealing in printed publications. “The drive was undertaken to ensure strict adherence to the government order and to prevent the availability or circulation of any such literature that may promote radicalisation or incite sentiments against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation,” the spokesperson said.

The police sought action from citizens as well. “Any information regarding the circulation or possession of such banned material may be reported to the nearest Police Station,” he said.

Similarly, Ganderbal Police in central Kashmir also conducted “coordinated and legally monitored” searches at multiple bookshops across the district.

During the searches, all bookshop owners were sternly warned against stocking or distributing prohibited content.

The Peoples Democratic Party said that it was astonished at the arbitrary and intellectually regressive move by the government to “forfeit” 25 books it claims promote secessionism. It urged the government to immediately revoke this irrational order and allow space for intellectual freedom and diverse narratives.

“This is not just an assault on literature but a dangerous precedent that undermines the very foundation of democratic discourse. Governments may disagree with a viewpoint, but silencing it through censorship is a sign of weakness, not strength,” the party spokesperson said.

“In a region already suffocated by control, banning books will only fuel alienation. We believe ideas must be debated, not buried. Rebuttal is a democratic tool , censorship is not, “ he said