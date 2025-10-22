Bandi Chhor Divas: Akal Takht jathedar bats for reopening of Kartarpur Corridor

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, in his Bandi Chhor Divas address on Tuesday, advocated normalisation of ties between India and Pakistan, stating that reopening of Kartarpur Corridor from the Indian side will pave the way for it.

Bandi Chhor Divas was celebrated with deep devotion and enthusiasm at Golden Temple, with thousands of devotees from across India and abroad converging in reverence.

In accordance with Panthic tradition, Akal Takht jathedar delivered a message to the Sikh community from the Darshani Deori of Golden Temple. In his address, he urged the reopening of the closed corridor, saying it would strengthen bonds of love and goodwill between the two nations.

The corridor has remained shut since May 7, when the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

The 4.7-km passage connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India’s Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur, believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

The jathedar also raised concerns about discrimination faced by Sikhs, incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, attempts to question Sikh religious symbols and conspiracies to take control of Sikh institutions. He emphasised the need for Panthic unity, and reiterated the demand for commutation of Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death sentence and the release of Sikh prisoners.

Giani Gargaj said Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Sikh guru, established Akal Takht Sahib as a seat of truth, justice and righteousness, guiding Sikhs to stand for their faith and rights. He stated that every year on Bandi Chhor Divas, the entire Khalsa Panth gathered at this sacred place to deliberate upon Panthic issues and formulate strategies to face future challenges.

He called for strong security arrangements at all gurdwaras to prevent sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and to ensure proper Panthic vigilance. Stressing the Sikh principles of Miri-Piri (temporal and spiritual sovereignty), he urged the community to become strong not only religiously, socially and economically, but also politically on the global stage.

Head granthi of Golden Temple, Giani Raghbir Singh extended greetings of Bandi Chhor Divas to the congregation in the presence of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and other dignitaries.

Notably, Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma skipped the event, while chiefs of major nihang organisations were present on the occasion. Nihang chiefs included those who opposed unceremonious coronation of Giani Gargaj as jathedar by the SGPC.

Sarbat Khalsa-designated acting parallel jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand also read out his message on the premises of Golden Temple.

Later, Gargaj also paid tributes to Maharaja Ranjit Singh by lighting traditional desi ghee diyas at the historic Hawa Mahal located inside Rambagh.