Bank manager caught red-handed accepting bribe, arrested

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday has arrested Sunil Kumar, assistant manager, posted at State Bank of India branch at Abohar in Fazilka district red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the VB said the above mentioned accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Bahavwala village in Fazilka district.

He further informed that the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the said bank manager had demanded a bribe of ₹12,000 to forward an insurance claim verification to the insurance company regarding his dead cow for which he had applied.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary inquiry into this complaint, the VB team laid a trap in which the accused bank manager was arrested red handed while he was taking ₹10,000 as a first instalment of bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. In this regard a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Ferozepur.