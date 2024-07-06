 Bank official held for embezzling ₹3.8 crore to fund online gaming addiction - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank official held for embezzling 3.8 crore to fund online gaming addiction

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 06, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Private bank relationship manager diverted funds meant for mutual fund investments to finance online gaming app

A relationship manager with a private bank in Shimla has been arrested for embezzling 3.8 crore from 68 accounts to fund his online gaming addiction, police said on Saturday.

A relationship manager with a private bank in Shimla has been arrested for embezzling <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.8 crore from 68 accounts to fund his online gaming addiction. (Representational photo)
A relationship manager with a private bank in Shimla has been arrested for embezzling 3.8 crore from 68 accounts to fund his online gaming addiction. (Representational photo)

Arvind Kumar, 32, a resident of Parwanoo, was arrested late on Thursday after an investigation revealed he had diverted funds meant for mutual fund investments to an online game app.

According to the police, Arvind had convinced account holders to invest money, ranging from 1 lakh to 40 lakh, by issuing fake bonds and promising returns three times their investment. Instead, he used the funds to finance his online gaming activities.

The fraud came to light when account holders failed to receive the promised returns and complained to senior bank officials.

The case dates back to 2022, but the full extent of the fraud was uncovered after a thorough investigation.

The police are recording the statements of nearly 70 account holders affected besides the bank officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bank official held for embezzling 3.8 crore to fund online gaming addiction
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On