Baramulla : Arms, ammunition recovered

Security forces claimed to have recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the Namblan forests. (File Photo)

Police said a joint operation was launched by Baramulla Police, along with 46 RR and 53 Bn CRPF in the Namblan forest area.“During the search, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered that includes two Chinese hand grenades, 104 AK-47 rounds, 2 AK-47 magazines (one damaged), six pieces of RDX, one detonator set with wire, one pouch, two ‘pithoo’ bags and one pressure IED,” the spokesman said, adding that the timely operation prevented the possible misuse of these arms and ammunition for unlawful activities.

“A case under sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act and Section 13 of UAPA has been registered at Police Station Sheeri, and further investigation is ongoing,” the spokesman said.