Baramulla: Bank account of drug smugglers frozen

Bank account of a drug smuggler, Masood Ahmad Bhatti of Madiyan Kamalkote, was frozen and ₹16.33 lakh was seized in Baramulla on Monday. The investigation proved that the said movable property in form of cash was raised/used for illicit trafficking by the drug smugglers.

“The said cash was linked to case FIR No. 22/2023 u/s 8/21, 27 NDPS Act of Uri police station. The investigation proved that the said movable property in form of cash was raised/used for illicit trafficking by the drug smuggler,” said the police in a statement.

The police further said cash to the tune of ₹14.76 lakh was recovered from the said drug smuggler when the NDPS case was registered against him and ₹1.56 lakh in his bank accounts was frozen after receiving orders from competent authorities.

Meanwhile, the police also froze four bank accounts of two notorious drug peddlers in Bandipora.