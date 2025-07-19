Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
Baramulla MP to move resolution for J&K statehood in Parliament: AIP

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 08:38 am IST

Party chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that despite being in jail, Er Rashid remains committed to representing the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir

The Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) on Friday announced that its president and incarcerated member of Parliament from Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, will move a resolution in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament demanding the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid. (File)
The monsoon session begins on Monday.

Party chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that despite being in jail, Er Rashid remains committed to representing the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Despite being unjustly jailed, Er Rashid has not allowed the chains of incarceration to silence the voice of his people. He will continue to use every democratic platform to uphold their sentiments,” Inam said.

He highlighted that the demand for statehood is a constitutional right, not a concession, and called the 2019 revocation of J&K’s special status a “historic wrong” that must be corrected.

“His presence in Parliament is not merely symbolic but reflects a decades-long struggle for justice. Even behind bars, his resolve to restore dignity and democratic rights remains unshaken,” Inam added.

The AIP urged all political parties, especially those from Jammu and Kashmir, to support the resolution and advocate for the restoration of constitutional and democratic guarantees in the region.

