Barber arrested for killing property dealer in Haryana’s Hansi

Hansi police on Friday arrested a barber in connection with the killing of a 65-year-old retired panchayat secretary at his property dealing office in Hansi three days ago.

Speaking on the incident, Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Amit Yashvardhan said that they have arrested a barber identified as Gurmeet, a resident of Rohtak district in connection with the murder of property dealer Subash Malik.

“When police went to arrest the accused, he jumped from a flyover and suffered a fracture in the leg. He is undergoing treatment in hospital and we will seek his remand once doctors discharge him. He executed the crime with his three friends-Mahender, Sanju and Pawan, all Madhya Pradesh residents, who are at large,” the SP added.

The SP said that the barber was running his salon near the office of the deceased Malik.

“The accused and his aides spotted Malik wearing a gold chain, bracelet and rings. They planned to snatch the gold ornaments and followed him for some days. On Monday, they entered his office on Monday morning when visibility was low due to fog. The accused attacked Malik with sharp-edged weapons and even shot a bullet in his head,” the SP said.

The Hansi said that they have started a manhunt to arrest the remaining three accused.