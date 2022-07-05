Bargari sacrilege: After clean chit, SAD exploring legal options
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is exploring legal options to bring to book those who accused its leaders of involvement in Bargari sacrilege cases, which had triggered violent protests in Punjab in 2015, after the special investigation team (SIT) in its final report that was made public on Saturday ruled out any political link while concluding that the series of crimes was committed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers on the directions of its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
Addressing a press conference here on Monday, SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Harcharan Singh Bains and Harish Rai Dhanda asked the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), “self-styled” Panthic bodies and their leaders to offer a “collective public apology” before the Guru Granth Sahib for wrongfully blaming its leaders for sacrilege incidents
“The pain suffered by SAD leaders Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, party leadership and the Sikhs can’t be expressed,” said Bhunder. Grewal said the party was examining the option of legal action against those who “played politics” on the sacrilege incidents and blamed the SAD leadership without any evidence. “The party will take legal opinion from experts to bring these leaders, including sitting and former chief ministers, to book,” he said.
Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers block Old GT Road for two hours
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee blocked old GT road (railway station road) near the Clock Tower for around two hours on Monday to protest over their long-pending demand for regularisation of contractual staff . The employees firstly gathered outside MC's Zone-A office and then marched towards Clock Tower, raising slogans against mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.
Rape case: Bains’ aide arrested from Malerkotla
Two days after the arrest of brother of Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, Karamjit Singh Bains, police arrested a close aide of the former Atam Nagar legislator from Malerkotla on Monday. Simarjeet, who is main accused in the rape case of 44-year-old woman, is still at large. The accused has been identified as Sukhchain Singh. This is the second arrest made by the police a year after the case was registered.
Ludhiana: Burglars target three houses, decamp with ₹65,000
Burglars targeted three houses in Kothi Megh Singh area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and decamped with at least ₹65,000. On being informed, the Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Mayank Sabu, a banker alleged that police reached the spot five hours after being informed and told them that the rain led to the delay. The burglars also targeted the houses of Rajesh Bansal and Honey Kumar.
Youth held for kidnapping, sexually molesting minor girl in Mathura
A 19-year-old youth accused of kidnapping and sexually molesting a minor girl from another community was arrested by Mathura police on Monday. The incharge of Yamuna Par police station in Mathura, Maharaj Singh Bhati informed that the matter relates to kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on February 1 this year. Police began searching the accused, and on Monday, he was arrested from la ocation near Raya road.
U.P. mining dept stores sand as mining activities stop due to monsoons
The mining department has stored sand and maurang after the closure of the mining activities due to onset of monsoon in the state. “On chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directions, the department has stored record sand and maurang at various spots across the state. The availability of minerals for construction work will be ensured despite the interruption in mining activities during monsoon,” said secretary and director, geology and mining department, Dr Roshan Jacob.
