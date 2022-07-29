Barmer plane crash: Retire Soviet-era fighter jets: Bereaved kin of Jammu-based IAF pilot
The bereaved family of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal, who died after a twin-seater MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Thursday night, have urged the defence minister to immediately ground the Soviet-era fighter jets before another life is lost.
The IAF pilot’s uncle Kamaljeet Bal said, “We can only appeal the defence minister to stop using MiG 21 jets before another crash takes away yet another precious life,” he said.
Bal, who hails from Jinder Mehlu village, close to the Indo-Pak international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu district, was killed when his jet crashed during a training sortie. Wing Commander M Rana of Himachal Pradesh was also killed in the crash.
“We are proud of him. He has brought fame to his village and all of Jammu. His father and I were in the army, and he, too, always dreamt of joining the armed forces as a fighter pilot. An alum of Sainik School, Nagrota, he was commissioned through the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 2014. He passed the Indian Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, in 2018. Though his dream has come true, he is not with us anymore,” said Kamaljeet Bal, who remembered Advitiya Bal as an energetic young man, charged with the idea of serving his country.
“Ours is a joint family. Advitiya is survived by his grandparents, parents, younger brother, apart from my family and I. It is an irreparable loss for our family,” he added.
Advitiya’s inconsolable mother Praveen Bal said, “I had spoken to him on Thursday afternoon. I had advised him to take a nap as her had to go on a training sortie. I wish he had not taken the sortie, as he would have been alive today.”
“My son was a saintly soul, a very simple boy and had never hurt anyone in his life. His maternal grandfather used to call him a sadhu. My son is gone now, and there seems to be no purpose to life anymore,” she added.
Over the years, the ageing MiG-21 aircrafts have come to be known as “flying coffins” because of frequent crashes. Since 1970, around 170 pilots and 40 civilians have been killed in MiG-21 accidents. The IAF will be retiring one more squadron of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft by September 30, and phase out the remaining fleet by 2025.
-
Sonepat constable involved in Lawrence Bishnoi aide’s arrest gets threat calls
Four days after Haryana police's special task force nabbed dreaded criminal Praveen alias PK, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar's gang from Sonepat, a constable who was part of the STF team received threat calls from a person identifying as Brar's associate. SP of Haryana STF, Sumit Kumar, said he has formed eight teams to probe the matter and send the accused behind bars.
-
Ex-BSF cook held for duping ‘thousands’ of over ₹100cr, say Delhi cops
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's crime branch on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old former Border Security Force cook from Delhi's Rohini for allegedly duping thousands of people in Rajasthan of over ₹100 crore through a multi-level marketing scheme, said officials on Friday. Ram, worked as a cook in the BSF from 2004 to 2006. In 2007, he started a security agency in Jaipur with 60 employees, but later sold it.
-
International drug cartel busted, four held with over 21 kilos of fine quality heroin
The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking racket operating out of Golden Crescent Region -- comprising Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan -- and seized over 21 kilograms of heroin estimated to worth several crores of rupees in the international market. Four members of the syndicate, including an Afghan national, were arrested during a pan-India operation, officers of the ANTF said.
-
Money laundering: Delhi court pulls up ED for wrongly linking Jain to accused firms
A Delhi court on Friday pulled up the enforcement directorate for wrongly associating Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain to four companies that were booked in a money laundering case and noted that “he was neither the director nor associated with any of them”. The court added that there is prima facie evidence on record to make out a case against the accused.
-
Delhi Police file case after boy beaten by teacher suffers injuries to his hand
The family of a 15-year-old Class 10 student of a Delhi government school in east Delhi's West Vinod Nagar suffered injuries to his left hand after being allegedly beaten by his teacher with a stick on Wednesday for not appearing in a maths class test. “A case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has also been invoked,” said Priyanka Kashyap.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics