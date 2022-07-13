Barnala villagers transform dumping ground into training arena for budding athletes
What was once a dumping ground has been turned into a training ground for budding athletes from poor families at Barnala’s Diwana village. Thanks to the efforts of the youth of the village, who with the help of the sarpanch and NRIs, transformed the dumping ground into a training arena.
It was constructed on a vacant piece of land in the village, which had become a dumping ground over time and was being used by drug addicts.
Villagers have even hired a coach and are providing free training and a nutritious diet to the budding sportspersons.
It has been over two years since training sessions are being held for children in the morning and evening. Over 40 children (aged 8 to 14) from surrounding areas and also from Ludhiana district are being imparted training in the high jump, long jump, shot put, triple jump, sprint, discus, hammer and javelin throw here. The ground is famous by the name ‘Diwana ground’ in the surrounding areas.
Locals said initially they started this facility only for the children of their village. However, its popularity spread through word-of-mouth and children from the adjoining district too started coming.
Boon for the unprivileged
The ground has become a boon for girls and the unprivileged as most of the players are from families of daily wagers and their parents cannot afford training expenses. Locals said there are no arrangements for proper training at government schools. Thus, the ground has become a blessing for them.
Jagsir Singh, a former kabaddi player, who is imparting training to the children, said, “A majority of children are from poor families. Parents of some of them work at brick kilns and fields as daily wagers. They are amazing athletes and we hope that someday they may represent India in the Olympics.”
Randhir Singh, sarpanch, said, “The vacant land had turned into a safe haven for drug addicts. Therefore, we decided to turn it into something worthwhile that could help in shaping children’s future. We are trying to provide them with all facility they need to become a good athlete.”
Varinder Singh Diwana, a youth from the village who has played a major role in this initiative, said, “We have hired a professional coach who trains these athletes twice a day. Besides, we are providing them with a nutritious diet after the end of their training session and taking care of the expenses of their uniforms and shoes. The entire cost of these facilities is borne by the locals and NRIs. We are also getting financial help from other parts of the state.”
Balkar Singh, the coach, said, “In the beginning, we faced a shortage of equipment, but later, we got it with the help of the local panchayats and NRIs. However, we still need a few more gears, which are expensive. We are hoping that the government should help us in this initiative.”
