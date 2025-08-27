Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Baseless allegations: AAP defends Saurabh Bharadwaj after ED raid

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 08:06 am IST

AAP’s state president and cabinet minister Aman Arora alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was deliberately misusing central investigative agencies to continuously target opposition leaders.

The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Tuesday condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the house of party leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP’s state president and cabinet minister Aman Arora alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was deliberately misusing central investigative agencies to continuously target opposition leaders. The raid was a diversionary tactic to divert attention from questions surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree, he claimed in a statement, accusing the central government of stifling democracy through central investigative agencies.

Arora claimed that the ED raided Saurabh Bharadwaj’s house on the basis of completely false and baseless allegations. The central agency suddenly claimed that scams took place in hospital construction works during his tenure, while this matter was never raised before, nor was any such complaint ever made against him, he added.

