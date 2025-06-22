Baseless claims will invite action: HPPSC on recruitment exam row

Denying any irregularities in the police constable recruitment examination held on June 15, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has warned of legal action against those making “baseless” allegations on various social media platforms. A few candidates met the Chamba deputy commissioner on Thursday alleging cheating at their centres after which the district authorities forwarded the details to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. (File)

In a statement, HPPSC said that the police constable recruitment examination was conducted in a fair and transparent manner with the help of district administration, strictly adhering to all prescribed procedures and security protocols.

The statement comes a day after leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur blamed the state government of trying to cover up alleged irregularities in recruitment exam. Addressing a press conference, the former chief minister (CM) had claimed that there have been several complaints of large-scale irregularities in police recruitment. He had demanded the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the irregularities and resignation of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In a statement issued on June 21, the HPPSC said that the comprehensive frisking measures, CCTV surveillance, and standard operating procedures were followed at the examination centres.

The commission said that however, it has come to the notice of the HPPSC that certain claims regarding cheating/copying in the examination centres have been circulating on social media platforms after the answer key was uploaded on the website. “The commission is thoroughly examining the matter, including the review of CCTV footage and reports from examination centres and appropriate action shall be taken if any candidate is found cheating/using unfair means. However, the commission has not received any such report of cheating/copying from the district administration, centre supervisors or inspecting officers and also on examining the CCTV footage of particular centres where the candidates have levelled allegations of cheating/copying, no evidence to that effect has been found so far,” read the statement.

The commission strongly condemned the dissemination of misinformation on social media platforms and appropriate legal action shall be taken against anyone found spreading misleading and unverified claims.

The statement said that in case any candidate has any grievance with regards to the conduct of this exam, he/she is requested to approach the commission directly for the redressal of their grievances. The commission assures that all such issues shall be thoroughly enquired into and action as warranted shall be initiated.