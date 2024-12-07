Batala firing case: Punjab Police attach properties of KLF members

The Punjab Police on Saturday attached properties belonging to members of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in connection with the Batala shootout case, where Shiv Sena leader Rajiv Mahajan and his relatives were attacked in Batala on June 24, 2023. The Punjab Police on Saturday attached properties belonging to members of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in connection with the Batala shootout case, where Shiv Sena leader Rajiv Mahajan and his relatives were attacked in Batala on June 24, 2023. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The action, approved under Section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), targets properties used for planning and facilitating terrorist activities by the KLF operatives, said Batala SSP Suhail Qasim Mir.

The shootout occurred at the Neelam TV Centre in Batala, where two unidentified assailants, with faces covered, fired at Rajiv Mahajan, injuring him, his uncle, and his cousin. The investigation revealed the involvement of KLF members with transborder connections. The case, initially registered under IPC Sections 452, 307, 34, and the Arms Act, was later enhanced with charges under Sections 16, 17, 18, 18(b), and 20 of the UAPA.

Inderjit Singh Bajwa, a key member of KLF and a habitual offender, was identified as the primary conspirator. Bajwa, in collusion with Ranjodh Singh alias Baba (based in Canada), orchestrated the attack to avenge the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.